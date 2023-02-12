All About Rihanna's Fiery Pregnancy Reveal Outfit During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna's game-changing style was front and center during her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, where she commanded the stage in a fiery red look that revealed her baby bump.

The Grammy winner and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby, a son, in May 2022, and are expecting their second child together, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

True to form, the Grammy winner, Fenty mogul and fashion disrupter delivered a show-stopping stage spectacular in a red hot, monochromatic moment worthy of her icon status and a viral bump reveal. She's the first pregnant woman to headline a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Godofredo A Vasquez/AP/Shutterstock

Rihanna wore a custom Loewe flight-inspired look "designed o build volume in step with the dynamic scenography of the show," according to the brand.

Loewe Creative director Jonathan Anderson crafted a jersey catsuit which formed the foundation in of her look, worn under a sculpted leather corset and completed with a layered flight suit made of cotton canvas.

'I'm so excited to have been part of this unforgettable moment," Anderson shared in a statement. "Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life feels like a wild, wonderful dream."

Mike Coppola/Getty

And because she's Rihanna, her outfit had many layers. She also wore two custom Alaïa coats designed by the label's Creative Director Pieter Mullier for the career-defining performance. She opened in a red leather puffer scarf with integrated gloves, followed by a red leather maxi puffer coat with integrated gloves.

Rihanna's wardrobe complemented her energetic set list which included smash hits like "B--- Better Have My Money," "Where Have You Been?" "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town," "Umbrella," and "Diamond."

Kevin Mazur/Getty

She finished off the look with MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross High Sneakers, plus a bold red lip and lots of ear bling.

The 34-year-old Barbadian superstar and new mom turned to her trusted team of pros to help craft her look for the Super Bowl stage — Jahleel Weaver on wardrobe, Priscilla Ono on makeup and Yusef Williams on hair.

She rocked a full Fenty beat, including Fenty Beauty's newly launched Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in a bright red hue, The MVP. She even included Fenty into her performance, touching up up on stage with the Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder.

Last month, Rihanna also dropped a Fenty Beauty stadium-approved essentials beauty kit and a limited-edition, 17-piece Savage x Fenty Game Day clothing collection featuring jerseys, hoodies, sweats and more to celebrate her mark on the big stage.

Ahead of her performance, the star told Elle that her beauty philosophy is centered around the ability to freely create.

"My mantra has always been and always will be, 'Beauty is there to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure or a uniform.' I hope that carries on, because it's an incredibly joyful and freeing way to live," she shared.

Rihanna welcomed her 8-month-old son with A$AP Rocky in May, followed by the release of her first song in nearly seven years in October, "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack, which has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song, the first for the superstar.

At a press conference on Thursday held by Apple Music, the official sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Rihanna reflected on how the birth of her son influenced her decision to take on Sunday's career-defining performance.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," the singer shared. "So, as scary as that was... there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."

She also gave fans a sneak peek at her upcoming weekend wardrobe and concealed her bump in a shearling aviator jacket and crocodile jacquard knit skirt from the Alaïa winter/spring 2023 show by Creative Director Pieter Mulier. She accessorized the look — styled by Jahleel Weaver — with custom Maria Tash earrings, custom Gianvito Rossi lace-up sandals and a custom anklet by Chrome Hearts Official.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Looking back on the preparation for the show, the singer revealed the "hardest part" was choosing her set list.

"That was the hardest, hardest part: deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate," she shared. "That's what this show is gonna be. It's gonna be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could've put it together. You're trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes, so it's difficult. Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that's gonna be okay, but I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down."

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast live from the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.