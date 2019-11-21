Rihanna Posts Sexy Late-Night Swimsuit Picture as She Shows Off New Fenty Shades

Rihanna knows how to work her camera angles!

The 31-year-old Grammy winner shared a series of sexy snaps on her Instagram Wednesday night, showing off her curves in a black zebra print string bikini while wading through a pool.

Rihanna paired her suit with a loose-fitting green button down and brown Fenty sunglasses while tossing sultry looks at the camera.

“#trouble on Fenty.com,” she captioned the post, plugging her fashion line’s latest sunglasses drop. The rectangular shades come in a variety of colors and are priced starting at $250.

Her post comes one week after the singer hinted that she would be taking a break from work following an “overwhelming” year.

“To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months…please forgive me. this year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb,” she wrote on Instagram.

2019 has been a busy year for Rihanna. On top of working on her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, the singer published a coffee table book with over 1,000 photos of herself throughout the years, hosted her fifth annual charity Diamond Ball, led an empowering Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week and was involved in several other projects.

Rihanna debuted her Fenty Beauty line two years ago and has since expanded to clothing, accessories, and lingerie. The singer has been praised for her uplifting, inclusive fashion shows featuring all types of bodies.

Model Bella Hadid who recently walked in the Savage x Fenty Show, said she “never felt powerful” modeling in lingerie until she walked in Rihanna’s show, calling the singer “amazing.”