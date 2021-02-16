Rihanna Poses Topless in Purple Savage X Fenty Boxers for Sexy Poolside Snap

The singer wore coordinated amethyst jewelry with the sleepwear

February 15, 2021 07:48 PM
Rihanna
| Credit: Rihanna/instagram

Happy Monday from Rihanna!

The singer, 32, shared a photo on Instagram wearing a pair of purple satin boxers from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and coordinating jewelry as she posed in front of a pool.

"when @popcaanmusic said 'me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl,'" she captioned the photo, quoting lyrics from the Jamaican DJ's 2018 song "Naked." Rihanna also tagged her brand in the post, "@savagexfenty."

The snap caught the attention of several celebrities who were quick to share praise in the comments.

"The boxers come with the body?" Issa Rae commented.

RELATED: Rihanna's Sexy Stilettos Were Designed by Boyfriend A$AP Rocky — See Her Sweet Style Nod

"Are u KIDDDDIIIIIINNNNGGGG 😍" stand-up comic Carly Aquilino wrote.

Celebrity photographer Miles Diggs added, "Jaw..... on floor," while fashion designer Hayden Williams commented, "Bad Gal in full effect!!!"

The "Diamonds" singer has been promoting her new Fenty Skin line of skincare products with A$AP Rocky — who PEOPLE confirmed in November is dating Rihanna — starring in the Fenty Skin campaign alongside the singer.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
| Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

RELATED: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Talk Skincare, Their Beauty Icons and More in Candid New Video

A source told PEOPLE in December that the duo had been "inseparable" and that Rihanna was "very happy dating A$AP" — who toured with her in 2013.

On New Year's Day, Rihanna shared a pair of photos posting alongside a pool wearing a metallic bikini top, matching skirt and thigh-high lace-up heels that were designed by A$AP.

The Amina Muaddi crystal-embellished gladiator sandals were made in collaboration with the rapper's creative agency, AWGE, the New York Post's Page Six reported.

