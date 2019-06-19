Curves Ahead! Rihanna Hits Fenty Pop-Up Launch in Sexy Pink Slip Dress

Rihanna shone bright like a diamond on Tuesday night.

On hand for the launch of her new Fenty pop-up shop in New York City, the 31-year-old singer wowed in a magenta mini slip dress, featuring spaghetti straps and ruched sides that tied in a knot at the bottom.

She enhanced the look even further in a pair of hot-pink stiletto heels and lipstick in a shade that matched her dress perfectly, finishing it up with multiple bracelets, chandelier-style drop earrings and various rings, wearing her hair in long braids down her back.

Rihanna rocked her glam ensemble throughout the evening, posing alone and for group photos during the Fenty x Webster Pop-up Cocktail at The Webster in N.Y.C.’s SoHo district.

While she has been named the world’s richest female musician, Rihanna’s fortune isn’t solely from her music. The Barbados native has amassed her wealth in large part from her Fenty Beauty line, which she launched in 2017.

The icon is worth $600 million, Forbes reported on June 4, putting her ahead of fellow pop stars Madonna ($570 million), Celine Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million).

Fenty Beauty, which Rihanna co-owns with French luxury goods company LVMH, is known for offering more inclusive shades of makeup than other brands, including 40 different foundation options.

The brand sold more than $100 million in its first few weeks, Forbes reported. In 2018, the brand brought in $570 million in revenue, and the outlet estimates that Fenty is worth more than $3 billion altogether.

In January, the designer, songstress and makeup mogul launched the first ultra-sexy Valentine’s Day-themed collection from Savage x Fenty, made for the bedroom.

Rihanna posed in one of the size-inclusive collection’s revealing garments herself for a photo shoot to promote the new pieces, fully decked out in a sheer hot-pink bra that featured small heart pasties over the nipples, cheeky open-back panties and sultry red velvet gloves.

Aside from offering a wide selection of bras, panties, bodysuits and babydoll dresses, Rihanna also created her own naughty V-Day “xcessories” — including fuzzy handcuffs, whips, heart-shaped pasties, lace garters and more.

“Lingerie is not just about exploiting the female body, it’s about celebrating it and that’s what Savage x is all about,” the star told Vogue in an interview about the collection.