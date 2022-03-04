Rihanna Hilariously Fires Back at Onlooker Who Criticized Her Fashionably Late Dior Show Arrival

Rihanna is a glowing testament to the fact that fashion cannot (and will not) be rushed.

The Savage X Fenty mogul, 34, effortlessly clapped back at a fan who criticized her fashionably late arrival at Tuesday's Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week.

"You're late," the faceless spectator could be heard yelling at her in the clip that has since amassed more than 7.6 million views. "No s—," Ri responded with an over-the-shoulder glance while she was escorted into the venue.

She rocked another flawless look at the runway show, going nearly nude and displaying her baby bump in a sheer black dress over matching lingerie with a black leather cape draped off her shoulders and knee-high boots. The ensemble was completed with layers of silver jewelry.

Rihanna told PEOPLE it's been "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while she's pregnant, during her Fenty Beauty event last month in Los Angeles. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she raved.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!" Rihanna said. "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform."

Added Rihanna: "You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea," the insider said, adding: "She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."