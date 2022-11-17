Rihanna Pairs a Corset Dress from Her Lingerie Line with Thigh-High Boots in Steamy Video: Watch!

Rihanna posted a video of herself modeling her lingerie line on Instagram Thursday, just days after her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show premiered on Prime Video

Published on November 17, 2022 11:24 PM
Rihanna posing in Savage x Fenty Rihanna posing in Savage x Fenty https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClE5UKZgt2S/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D
Rihanna. Photo: Rihanna/Instagram

Rihanna is strutting her stuff!

Just days after her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show premiered on Prime Video, the singer, 34, posted a video of herself modeling her lingerie line on Instagram Thursday.

The video features the new mom striking different poses while wearing a Savage X Fenty Renaissance Rose corset dress.

Rihanna paired the attire with black over-the-elbow fingerless gloves and thigh-high black boots, which featured a red flower at the bottom of each stiletto heel.

In a few shots of the video, the singer also wore a black oversized jacket and black sunglasses. In her caption, Rihanna simply directed her followers to Savage X Fenty's website.

Rihanna posing in Savage x Fenty https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClE5UKZgt2S/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D
Rihanna. Rihanna/Instagram

Earlier this month, Rihanna's star-studded Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show premiered on Prime Video.

The show included an appearance from Johnny Depp, a "diva" moment featuring Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Cara Delevingne rocking daring bleached eyebrows.

Ahead of the show's premiere, Rihanna told PEOPLE, "I'm looking forward to [people seeing] it. It's my first real thing that I've done since I had the baby, work-wise."

Even though it's the fourth showcase of her Savage X Fenty designs, she also told PEOPLE that "every single show" feels as special as the first.

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she said. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."

Amongst the new "characters" featured in the show this year are stars like Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, Maxwell, Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and Zach Miko.

