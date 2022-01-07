"Can't believe it's actually that time," Rihanna wrote, announcing the opening of Savage X Fenty storefronts in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

Rihanna Is Opening Savage X Fenty Storefronts in 5 Cities: 'We Coming in HOT!'

Rihanna attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021.

Rihanna is taking the Savage X Fenty experience to the next level.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner, 33, announced Friday that she's opening storefronts for her rapidly growing lingerie brand in five cities, with the first brick-and-mortar location set to open this month in Las Vegas.

"2022, we coming in HOT! We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!" Rihanna wrote on Twitter, adding: "Can't believe it's actually that time, and I can't wait for you to have this experience irl…"

Following the Vegas location's launch, other stores are set to open in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. in early 2022.

"On the heels of the brand's incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets," Savage X Fenty shared in a statement.

Rihanna's gender and size-inclusive label was valued at $1 billion last February, days after announcing that she and French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton decided to put plans on hold for a Fenty ready-to-wear label as they continued to focus on the Savage line's growth.

The Anti artist also became the wealthiest female musician in the world in August, when Forbes reported her net worth to be an estimated $1.7 billion, largely thanks to her 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, which she launched in 2017.

She celebrated her first Fenty fragrance Fenty Eau de Parfum selling out days later.

