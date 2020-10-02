Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Savage X Fenty founder told PEOPLE that she exudes confidence through fashion by accentuating whichever part of her body feels most beautiful on any given day

Rihanna Says Her Quarantine Uniform Is Not 'All Leather and Sexy': 'I'm in a Robe Every Day'

From Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to Savage X Fenty, every brand under Rihanna's million-dollar empire celebrates sex appeal and confidence. And no one embodies those concepts better than Queen Rih herself.

Ahead of her highly-anticipated Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 lingerie show, streaming now on Prime Video, the singer and mogul, 32, told PEOPLE via Zoom that she exudes confidence through fashion by accentuating whichever part of her body feels most beautiful on any given day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It depends on what day it is," the designer replied, when asked what she does when she needs a little confidence boost. "It depends on what my body is giving."

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

She continued: "If I’m giving a-- today, I’ll work with that. If I’m bloated but my tits are sitting up here and bigger, I'll work with my tits. If I’m bloated and my gut is huge, then I’ll go snatch that up."

"But, you know, we got a category for everything at Savage X," Rihanna said with a smile. "So I’m not worried."

The singer also revealed her surprisingly relatable quarantine uniform: "It’s not leather and all sexy," the Anti artist joked, admitting, "I’m in a robe every day!"

During the Zoom interview, Rihanna also explained how she and her team managed to pull off an over-the-top Savage X Fenty presentation — complete with live performances, dance numbers and celebrity appearances — in the middle of a global pandemic.

Image zoom Rihanna in her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 show Kevin Mazur/Getty

″It was a completely different process this year,'' Rihanna said of preparing for Savage X Fenty Vol. 2. ″We had to work around the challenges of COVID-19, keeping everyone safe and their health at the top of our list. It forced us to figure out new ways to produce a show. We had to figure out ways to make this feel as visually enthusiastic as possible. I’m excited, and I’m proud of my team — we pulled it off."

The fashion show included performances from Travis Scott, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard and Roddy Ricch, and special appearances by Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith and more.

Image zoom Rihanna in her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 show Kevin Mazur/Getty

The entire show was a celebration of diverse bodies and backgrounds, which is exactly how Rihanna intended it to be.