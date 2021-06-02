"been 3 mins of thinking of a caption... I ain't got s--- to say 🥴🧡" the star wrote on Instagram alongside three sexy photos

Rihanna Turns Up the Heat Modeling Sexy Lace Lingerie from Her Savage X Fenty Line

Rihanna is letting her latest look speak for itself.

On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate star, 33, posted three Instagram photos of herself modeling a lace orange bra and underwear set from her Savage X Fenty label with the caption, "been 3 mins of thinking of a caption... I ain't got s--- to say 🥴🧡"

Rihanna teamed her lingerie with pink feather mule sandals, stacked gold jewelry and a glam beauty look, rocking long cornrows, soft eye makeup and a bright pink lip.

"When a post needs no caption. 🙌🏽💦" one person wrote in the comment section. "When your own beauty makes you speechless... 😉💙💙💙" someone else joked.

Back in February, the singer posted an incredibly sexy video of herself dancing in her own Savage X Fenty lingerie, from the new Valentine's Day collection, with the caption, "Cupid could NEVA! #ValentinesDayCountdown @savagexfenty."

While there's no doubt that Rihanna's flawless face and famous curves were the star of the show, fans couldn't help but notice her mullet (and give their mixed reviews) in the comment section.

She debuted the polarizing hairstyle in 2013, then brought it back in 2020 ahead of her Savage x Fenty show.

"Take the mullet off 😭😭😭" one person wrote. "wats up with her hair lol," a second added.

Others seemingly love her daring '90s-inspired cut — and are amazed by the fact that she can pull it off. "Good evening to Rihanna's mullet only," a fan said, with someone else writing, "ofc @badgalriri looks good even with a mullet😩🔥"

Earlier this year, Forbes reported that Savage X Fenty — which launched its first-ever Pride capsule collection on Tuesday — is worth $1 billion.