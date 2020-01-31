Rihanna Models Lingerie and a Lavender Wig Alongside Normani in New Savage x Fenty Campaign

The dream team is back.

Rihanna tapped Normani, Savage x Fenty’s first-ever ambassador, to star alongside her in the size-inclusive lingerie brand’s Spring 2020 ad campaign, and we have an exclusive first look at the whimsical video.

In the clip, the Savage x Fenty founder, 31, models several styles, including a star-print lavender bra and undies set, featuring lace trim and dainty bows, with matching over-the-knee sheer stockings. For her second look, the multi-hyphenate star looks comfortable and confident in a pastel pink lacy bra and thong set paired with the same stockings, strappy stilettos, sheer opera gloves and a pearl necklace.

Image zoom Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty

For both looks, the mogul plays up her edgy aesthetic with dramatic purple eyeshadow, metallic magenta lip gloss and a short lavender wig.

Meanwhile, Normani, 23, shines in a pink satin full skirt, teamed with a classic white Savage x Fenty bra featuring a cut-out detail. Sitting in a bed of greenery (and giving us major Spring vibes!) the “Motivation” chart-topper wears a gorgeous flower crown, jewel drop earrings, metallic gold eyeshadow and a deep cranberry lipstick.

Image zoom Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Models in Rihanna’s Lingerie Fashion Show But Says She Prefers Going Commando

The stunning campaign video comes after Normani shut down Rihanna‘s buzzed-about Savage x Fenty fashion show with a dance performance to Sean Paul’s “Get Busy” in September. The break-out singer showed off her fierce moves in a cream Savage x Fenty bra, underwear and opera glove set, adorned with colorful lipstick print, accessorized with black tights and crystal-embellished black boots.

Speaking to Vogue about the performance, Normani admitted, “to be completely honest, that was my first time performing in lingerie,” but said wearing Savage x Fenty helped boost her confidence.

“Yes, I perform on stage almost every night and performing is something I’m used to, but like I said I’ve never performed in lingerie, so I had to commit,” she told the outlet. “All you can do is really commit because you are going out there. [Laughs.] That’s exactly what I did. I love to dance and I feel like it came from my heart. Rih specifically asked for me to dance, and so I was just really, really excited to be a part of that moment.”

And when asked about Queen RihRih’s influence, Normani didn’t hold back: “I think that [Rihanna] has made it sexy to be yourself. I feel like she pushes the needle, she’s always creating her own narrative and helping move music forward,” she said.

Image zoom Normani in Savage x Fenty Savage x Fenty

RELATED: Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Reveals She’s a Savage x Fenty Ambassador in Sexy Lingerie Pic

She added: “I think that she has empowered women all over to embrace their sexuality as well. She doesn’t shy away from it, I think that’s what we love about her. She’s so transparent with us and unapologetically herself, which is very, very hard, especially as a woman, especially when society tells you what its standards of beauty are and what we’re supposed to be.”

The former Fifth Harmony star revealed she was the first Savage x Fenty brand ambassador in an Instagram post in November, just one year after Rihanna announced the launch of her lingerie company.

“I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty ♥️♥️♥️♥️✨ !!! I love you @badgalriri,” Normani wrote alongside a series of sultry photos modeling a fiery red Savage x Fenty bra, underwear and garter.

Image zoom Savage x Fenty

She continued: “I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!”

Shortly after posting about the partnership, Normani’s celebrity friends commented with their support. “Oh yesssssss🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” model Ashley Graham said. Actress Yara Shahidi chimed in, “Yes yes yes.”