Rihanna's Sexy Stilettos Were Designed by Boyfriend A$AP Rocky — See Her Sweet Style Nod

Rihanna rang in the New Year with a sexy (and sweet!) style moment.

The Fenty mogul, 32, who has been quietly dating rapper A$AP Rocky (born Rakim Mayers), used fashion to show her boyfriend some love on New Year's Eve. To complete her all-gold outfit — a metallic bikini top paired with a lamé high-slit maxi skirt — Rihanna wore a pair of heels designed by A$AP himself.

The Amina Muaddi crystal-embellished gladiator sandals were made in collaboration with the rapper's creative agency, AWGE, which Rihanna wore in her poolside Instagram snaps, Page Six first spotted.

"new year’s resolution: apply the pressure," she captioned the two photos.

In November, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna (born Robyn Rihanna Fenty) and A$AP, 32, were officially an item. The news came after months of romance rumors, which first sparked after Rihanna split from her boyfriend of nearly three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January.

"Their lives were too different, and it was hard to maintain a relationship," an insider previously told PEOPLE of Rihanna and Jameel's breakup.

Now Rihanna and A$AP's new relationship has been heating up. "They've been inseparable the past few weeks," a source told PEOPLE last month. "It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it."