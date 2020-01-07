Rihanna Goes Makeup-Free — and Lets Her Pimple 'Shine' — in Her 'First Selfie of the Year'

While she may be the creator of a booming beauty brand, Rihanna isn’t afraid to go au naturel.

The “Work” singer, 31, who was named the world’s richest female musician in 2019 thanks to her widely-successful Fenty Beauty line, shared a rare makeup-free photo of herself on Instagram Monday.

In the picture, Rihanna — who is seen rocking a new cornrow hairstyle — appears to be not wearing any foundation or eye makeup as she poses for the camera in a black hoodie.

She wrote in the caption of the casual shot, “first selfie of the year doe. #2020.”

When an Instagram user pointed out what seems to be a pimple on her right cheek, the hitmaker shot back with a witty remark of her own. Her response was captured by Comments by Celebs’ Instagram account.

“Let me pop your pimple,” the user wrote. “Let her have her shine, PLEASE,” she replied.

The exchange came just weeks after Rihanna trolled her Instagram followers with a teasing post about potential new music.

In the video she shared, a white puppy can be seen hanging out in a box, hilariously headbanging to House of Pain’s 1992 hit “Jump Around.”

“Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it,” the songstress joked in the caption.

Fans were beside themselves, pleading with the musician with comments like, “Cmon it’s Christmas time … make that gift! 😭🙌🏽🎁” and others leaving funny troll-back remarks like, “Blocked and reported for childish behavior.”

The Grammy winner has been cheekily stringing her fans along for a while now about her upcoming new album, which will mark her ninth total and first since 2016’s Anti.

In October 2018, Rihanna shared a photo of herself dabbing her forehead with a tissue where, behind her, a crowd of people smiled and held up their phones to capture the star on their cameras.

“I feel attacked. ***valley girl who’s never been attacked voice*** R9 chronicles,” she wrote.

In response to a fan who asked, “where is the m.u.s.i.c. ???” on Instagram the previous month, she commented back, “I know I know sis. I’m doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy. when the music is ready, you won’t have to ask for it. But it’s coming. Just not today sis. I’m hype too tho, it can’t come soon enough for me.”