One small step for Rihanna, one giant step for womankind.

The singer turned fashion and beauty mogul just landed a major deal with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the French luxury goods conglomerate. According to a statement from the high-end fashion group released this morning, the 31-year-old’s successful Fenty line is the latest to join their powerhouse lineup of brands which include Céline, Dior, Givenchy and Fendi among many more. This breakthrough moment solidifies Rihanna’s spot in fashion history as she’s now the “first woman to create an original brand at LVMH and the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison,” according to The New York Times.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” Rihanna said in the statement. “Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

Fenty Maison — which marks the first new house created under LVMH since Christian Lacroix in 1987 — is set to be a Paris-based collection of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories. According to LVMH, the first launch from the brand, (whose logo features a “graphic representation of Fenty that resembles a Greek key design,” according to The New York Times) is coming soon.

Rihanna reflected on this major career achievement in a touching Tweet posted this morning, writing, “big day for the culture. thank you Mr. Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH.”

thank you Mr.Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH https://t.co/6ToY8MkDQB pic.twitter.com/Q9eF35576T — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 10, 2019

After the success of their first collaborative project Fenty Beauty (which sent shock waves through the makeup world by releasing 40 inclusive shades of foundation in 2017), LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault said in a statement, “Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real C.E.O. and a terrific leader.”

He added, “She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources.”

According to WWD sources, this team of experts have been at work since January. The outlet also hinted that the Fenty Maison launch might coincide with her ninth (and long-awaited) studio album. Whether or not the rumors are true, our girl RihRih is staying busy and making history.