Rihanna Drops Anticipated Lingerie Collection but Fashion Fans Are Left Fuming in an Online Queue

Just when you thought the wait was over, an online queue to view Rihanna‘s highly anticipated lingerie collection might just stop you in your tracks.

The “Work” singer has been heavily promoting her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection, so when fans thought the wait was over they were sorely disappointed when they were met with a black screen reading “We’re holding your spot.”

Not only were fans and would-be shoppers prevented from viewing the items on sale, several people were also given an estimated wait time until they could enter and buy products.

An option to leave the “line” was made available, but users were warned they could lose their spot. And those who opted to stay, saw their wait time extended multiple times.

Got 7 minutes left until I'm in #SavageXFenty I can't wait any longer — Dancing Machine (@prissy_mitsy) May 11, 2018

There's a line just to browse online at #SavageXFenty?? My wait is like 32 minutes! 😫 — Brenda Carden (@brendadc) May 11, 2018

Some Twitter users didn’t mind the wait, posting screenshots of the wait on their accounts.

“Just sittin in line for some @SavageXFenty like,” one user tweeted, adding a eyes emoji alongside, “@rihanna.”

Another person wrote, “Got 7 minutes left until I’m in #SavageXFenty I can’t wait any longer.”

I WAS TRYING TO CHECK OUT MY #SavageXFenty CART AND IT REFRESHED AND PUT ME AT A 30 MINUTE WAIT THIS IS HELL — lil beefcake (@beeftopia) May 11, 2018

Why #SavageXFenty playing with my emotions like this I was in the website for .2 seconds then it took me out 😩😩😩 — Liz (@Lizzie__x3) May 11, 2018

Others were just about to pay for their lingerie when the website refreshed, causing them to start the process all over again.

“I WAS TRYING TO CHECK OUT MY #SavageXFenty CART AND IT REFRESHED AND PUT ME AT A 30 MINUTE WAIT THIS IS HELL,” one Twitter user wrote.

Just to view I have to wait 32 minutes lmao #SavageXFenty — Kee🇩🇲 (@kee_Anne_) May 11, 2018

Many fans worried the items would be sold out. “By the time I get in everything will be gone #SavageXFenty,” one user Tweeted.

And seems that was, in fact, the case as a Fenty fan account tweeted that certain items on the website were already sold out, just minutes after the collection was launched.

“Certain items are SOLD OUT! #SavageXFenty,” the account tweeted.

Rih knew that everyone and their momma was gonna be on this site at 12:01 on the dot. So they made us wait in line #SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/lwMDGGuOvp — Nappy hair, don't care (@BrainsNGrenades) May 11, 2018

so there is a wait for the new #SavageXFenty because so many people are buying it. I have to wait for 30 mins…… pic.twitter.com/UOJGb9vbKI — Noor Abdallah (@noorabdallah24) May 11, 2018

I remember when #FentyBeauty dropped I was on the site early and didn’t have to wait in line at all 🙄 #SavageXFenty #23moremintuestogo — BARBIE TING 🦄✨ (@OnMyQueenShit__) May 11, 2018

By the time I get in everything will be gone #SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/oQAnrTJBui — Rayne ⚜️ (@likedynamite) May 11, 2018

In the early hours of Friday morning, Rihanna shared a video of her SavageXFenty collection on Instagram.

In the behind-the-scenes style video, the singer showed off a casual white bra from her collection a very daring lace bodysuit.

The singer opened up about her lingerie line to Vogue for their June cover story saying the most important factor in creating the pieces was making sure all women felt like they could confidently show off their figures.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” she told Vogue. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

In addition to making the project size inclusive, Rihanna also made sure to incorporate a diverse shade range in her collection of nude lingerie too — just as she did with her makeup line.

“As a black woman, I could not live with myself if I didn’t do that,” she told the magazine about producing a wide range of colors for Fenty Beauty. “But what I didn’t anticipate was the way people would get emotional about finding their complexion on the shelf, that this would be a groundbreaking moment.”

“Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make. Basically making sure everybody knows the ball is in your court,” Rihanna told Vogue. “As women, we’re looked at as the needy ones, the naggy ones, the ones who are going to be heartbroken in a relationship. Savage is just the reverse. And you know, guys don’t like getting the cards flipped on the — ever.”