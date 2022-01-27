Rihanna Wears Head-to-Toe Leather for Date Night with A$AP Rocky — Plus, More of Her Stylish Looks

Rihanna is the ultimate fashion risk-taker — and her edgy ensembles always leave fans praising the superstar on social media. The 33-year-old singer proved her style icon status once again, stepping out in an array of envelope-pushing looks during a recent trip to New York City.

Rih aced the leather-on-leather trend while stepping out for a dinner date at NYC's hotspot restaurant Carbone with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33. She sported an oversize Nappa leather Prada bomber with a black t-shirt, leather pants, and leather cowboy boots for the occasion.

She stuck to statement outerwear for the rest of her head-turning looks as well. One major coat moment was a loose-fitted, blue plaid Balenciaga jacket which she paired with blue leggings, ankle sock booties, and a Raf Simons hat.

She also had a few pantsless fashion moments to round out her style hot streak. While heading to A$AP Rocky's studio, she was snapped wearing a blue and orange oversize jersey dress paired with orange leather Prada gloves and a matching clutch, topping it off with a below-the-knee black Jean Paul Gaultier coat, which featured a bright orange interior and fur on the border of the hood, according to Harper's Bazaar. Amina Muaddi strap sandals finished the look.

The "Work" singer continued to give envy in a red Balenciaga puffer accessorized with leather Miu Miu gloves, Saint Laurent chandelier rhinestone earrings and an R13 baseball cap.

Amazing wardrobe aside, the star has plenty to celebrate. She announced recently that she's opening storefronts for her rapidly growing lingerie brand Savage X Fenty in five cities, with the first brick-and-mortar location set to open this month in Las Vegas.

"2022, we coming in HOT! We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!" Rihanna wrote on Twitter, adding: "Can't believe it's actually that time, and I can't wait for you to have this experience irl…"

Following the Vegas location's launch, other stores are set to open in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. in early 2022.

"On the heels of the brand's incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets," Savage X Fenty shared in a statement.