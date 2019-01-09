Four months after unveiling her debut Savage x Fenty collection at New York Fashion Week, Rihanna is back with another ultra-sexy drop from the size-inclusive lingerie line.

The designer, makeup mogul and singer, 30, launches the brand’s first Valentine’s Day-themed collection made for the bedroom tomorrow on its website, and like her first lingerie launch, RiRi’s designs are anything but conservative.

Rihanna posed in one of the revealing garments herself for the collection’s photo shoot fully decked out in a sheer hot pink bra (that features small heart pasties over the nipples), very cheeky open-back panties and sultry red velvet gloves.

Besides offering a huge array of bras, panties, bodysuits and tiny babydoll dresses (all in sizes 32A to 44DD for bras and XS to 3X in undies!) Rihanna also created her own naughty V-Day “xcessories” — including fuzzy handcuffs, whips, heart-shaped pasties, lace garters and more.

“Lingerie is not just about exploiting the female body, it’s about celebrating it and that’s what Savage x is all about,” Rihanna told Vogue.

She continued, “Savage to me is such a powerful word. Especially for women, you know. Women are usually looked at as weak and needy and Savage is just that different woman. It is the opposite of that, she powerful, she’s in charge, and she’s taking ownership of all the choices she makes.”

Fans went wild when Rihanna first teased the Fenty x Savage lingerie line in April 2018 after the crazy-success of both her Fenty Beauty makeup line and Fenty x Puma fashion line.

“Bet ya didn’t know it’s#nationallingerieday 😍 got a lil treat for my ladies…. #SAVAGEXFENTY is coming to you worldwide on MAY 11th!!” she captioned the photo. “Exclusively on SAVAGEX.com !! Head there now to peep the live countdown.”

The most important factor when designing her lingerie line was making all women feel like they could confidently rock it, the star told Vogue leading up to the initial launch.

“You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies,” Rihanna said. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”