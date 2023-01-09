Rihanna Launches Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection Just in Time for Super Bowl Halftime Show

It's almost game day!

Rihanna is getting ready for her massive Super Bowl Halftime Show the best way she knows how: by releasing a new Savage X Fenty collection for the big day.

The Savage X Fenty Game Day collection is available to shop now — but it's selling out fast. The collection includes everything from Rihanna-fied jerseys to hoodies and beanies. There's even a cheeky t-shirt that reads, "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever." On the inside of the shirt is a photo of Rihanna herself in a football helmet.

The brand teased the new collection on Instagram over the weekend, joking in a similar vein about there being some football game happening, also writing, "A @badgalriri concert during a football game? Say less."

The limited-edition 17-piece collection comes five weeks ahead of Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show — and the actual game between two as-yet-undetermined teams. Prices range from $32.95-$112.95 for non-VIP members ($24.95 and up for VIP members) and sizes include XXS to 4X.

Savage X Fenty

Rihanna, 34, modeled some of the pieces of the sporty collab for the campaign, including a two-tone jersey that's almost completely sold out.

The "Umbrella" singer subtly announced she'd be performing at the Super Bowl with a September Instagram post. In the simple photo, she's holding a football, and the caption was nothing but a period.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, said in a September statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

The announcement brought speculation that perhaps Rihanna would finally roll out a new album, which she hasn't done in seven years. The last was her fan-beloved eighth studio album, Anti, which also spawned hits like "Kiss It Better," "Needed Me" and "Love on the Brain." In the years since, Rihanna has become the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the country, thanks to her continued successes with her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, and saw the birth of her first child with A$AP Rocky in 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Savage X Fenty

Her Savage X Fenty brand also debuted its fourth runway show — Savage X Fenty: Vol. 4 late last year. Rihanna opened the show channeling Mother Nature, with her natural hair taking center stage.

Starring the likes of Sheryl Lee Ralph, Cara Delevingne, Johnny Depp and Winston Duke, the show was "obnoxious" in the best way, in Rihanna's opinion.

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she told PEOPLE of the show. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."

"This one takes the cake. This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we've ever done. It's huge."