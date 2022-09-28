Rihanna Kicks Off Fall in Thigh-High Balenciaga Boots and Sexy Mini Dress

Rihanna has Balenciaga on the brain.

The Unapologetic artist donned her trendsetting style in New York City where she, alongside her beau A$AP Rocky, attended a Rolling Loud Festival afterparty on Sept. 24.

For her night-out look, Rihanna opted for a Dion Lee olive green mini dress with side ruching and an asymmetrical neckline.

She got into the autumnal mood in an oversize racer jacket and thigh-high Balenciaga leather stilettos boots while glamming up with a diamond choker necklace and blinged-out hoop earrings.

The Fenty Beauty founder also aced her makeup (a brick-toned glossy lip and metallic eyeshadow) and kept her hair simple in a ponytail and side-parted bangs.

Rihanna. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

During a trip to the recording studio on Monday night, Rihanna stepped up her street style game once again in a black bomber jacket, neon-laced Adidas sneakers and a purple quilted Chanel duffle bag.

It was the first public appearance made by the 34-year-old musician following the announcement that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

On Sunday, Rihanna was rumored to be in talks with the NFL to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was confirmed hours later with an Instagram photo of the new mom holding a football.

The simple punctuated caption clearly summed up what her fans, who've been long awaiting for new music from the star, were thinking of the internet-breaking news.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," JAY-Z, who previously signed a deal with the NFL to head the league's musical entertainment, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment," the music legend, 52, added.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added in his own statement, per the outlet. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."