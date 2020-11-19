Rihanna Just Brought Back Her Most Daring Hairstyle Ever — a Choppy '80s Mullet!

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Rihanna first debuted the business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back style at New York Fashion Week in 2013

Rihanna just brought back one of her edgiest looks ever.

The 32-year-old singer stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica rocking a choppy mullet earlier this week, taking us right back to 2013 New York Fashion Week where she first debuted the business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She teamed her 2020 version of her iconic ‘do with a vintage Pantera marijuana leaf-printed tee, flare green and white pants, strappy Fenty pumps, oval-shaped sunglasses and a bright fuchsia lipstick.

Rihanna also donned the ‘80s hairstyle in a teaser video for her Savage x Fenty lingerie show, which aired on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 2. In the clip, the entrepreneur is shown from behind before looking over her shoulder and smiling at the camera — all the while, her jet-black hair cut short on the front and sides and long in the back is on full display.

Image zoom Rihanna in 2013 | Credit: Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

“YESSS HAIRRRRRR 😍” one fan wrote on Instagram. “ARE YOU DEAD ASS??? THE MULLET IS BACKKKK 😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥 MY PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED,” a second person added.

Miley Cyrus has also been wearing a mullet throughout 2020, after debuting the look in a series of photos posted on Instagram in January.

Though her hairstyle wasn’t a full-blown mullet like the one dad Billy Ray Cyrus rocked decades ago. Instead, it was a more modern take on the controversial ‘do featuring short bangs in the front and longer, textured tresses in the back.

“New hair. New year. NEW MUSIC,” Cyrus wrote in the caption.

A few months later, the "Slide Away" singer opted for an even more daring hairstyle: a "pixie mullet," courtesy of mom Tish Cyrus.

Cyrus made sure to FaceTime hairstylist Sally Hershberger to help her and her mom achieve the look she was hoping for. But ultimately, things turned out a little different than they expected.

“Miley sent me over a picture for inspiration, but this pixie mullet is completely different than the original inspiration photo," Hershberger said at the time.