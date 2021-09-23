Rihanna Jokes About Not Consulting Love A$AP Rocky on Savage X Fenty Men's Designs: 'I'm a Control Freak!'

Rihanna doesn't want help from her man when designing pieces for Savage X Fenty

When working on a lineup of undergarments for the Savage X Fenty men's collection, Rihanna didn't ask boyfriend A$AP Rocky for feedback until the designs were complete.

"Are you kidding me? Do you know who I am? I'm a control freak," Rihanna tells PEOPLE with a laugh at the premiere of the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though she didn't ask her man to partake in the design process, Rihanna says the collection got his stamp of approval. "Listen, he's proud of what I've been able to accomplish and all of my designs," she says.

The star's Savage X Fenty business (which she debuted back in May 2018) was reported by Forbes to be worth $1 billion. Not long after, Rihanna herself became the richest female musician with an estimated $1.4 billion in wealth, Forbes reported, and it still feels surreal to the star.

"It wouldn't seem possible. But I also know there's nothing that is impossible to God," Rihanna says. "Listen, I'm still pinching myself where I'm at every day."

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video – Step and Repeat Credit: Getty

Despite becoming known for the sexy, size-inclusive designs for Savage X Fenty that helped start a new movement in the lingerie industry, Rihanna says she's not in a state of sexiness 100 percent of the time.

"I don't feel sexy every day," she says. "I don't think anyone feels sexy every day. I want to know that person!"

And when she does want to feel her best in lingerie? "[That's] when I cover this part [torso] and rock the legs," she tells PEOPLE. "Where you don't have to suck your stomach in all day. You give 'em enough and then you could sit and have lunch. Comfort is sexy! It's not overplayed."

Inside the party celebrating the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show, premiering on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on Sept. 24, Rihanna mingled with guests and made sure to sneak away to get a hug and kiss from A$AP Rocky, an insider tells PEOPLE.

"She stayed close to A$AP where they kissed and hugged. At one point they high-fived and were laughing together as they held each other and chatted with guests," the source says.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky A$AP Rocky and Rihanna | Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

According to a press release, the latest installment of the Savage X Fenty extravaganza will combine "fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture." It showcases new designs from the size-inclusive lingerie brand through "subtle-yet-impactful scenic elements, lighting, and filming techniques" on models including Cindy Crawford and Lourdes Leon.