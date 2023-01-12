Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign

On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 10:35 PM
Rihanna is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign https://www.instagram.com/p/CnVi_eqgNV2/?hl=en
Photo: rihanna/instagram

Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A

s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat.

"phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also shared the announcement on their social media account writing, "Crushing hearts and snappin' necks ❤️‍🔥 #XXSavageX."

The sexy Instagram announcement comes just days after the release of the limited-edition 17-piece Savage X Fenty Game Day collection in honor of Rihanna's upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Some of the sporty drop pieces include a two-tone jersey and a cheeky t-shirt that reads, "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever," with a photo on the inside of the shirt of Rihanna in a football helmet.

rihanna
Savage X Fenty

The singer most recently showcased her eye for fashion on Tuesday in an all-out ballgown moment as she made her Golden Globes debut.

Nominated for best original song alongside Tems, Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler for her work on "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, she attended the Golden Globes ceremony alongside her boyfriend and father of her child A$AP Rocky, in a ruched black gown.


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The gorgeous dress featured velvet bustier details, matching velvet gloves, and a voluminous velvet wrap cape with puff sleeves. Rihanna wore Cartier diamonds, including a drop diamond necklace, a bejeweled Roger Vivier clutch, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels to finish the look.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Kendall Jenner is seen on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Kendall Jenner Wore a Vintage Windbreaker to Pilates, and Now Everyone on the Internet Seemingly Wants One, Too
jessie james decker, eric decker
Jessie James Decker Launches Kittenish Basics Collection — and Models with Husband Eric in Sexy Shoot
Joy Behar’s View Co-Hosts Mock Her Blazer: ‘Didn’t You Sell Me Some Sneakers at Foot Locker?’
Joy Behar's 'View' Co-Hosts Mock Her Blazer: 'Didn't You Sell Me Some Sneakers at Foot Locker?'
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Shares Getting Ready Pics as She Kicks Off Press Tour: 'On Wednesdays We Wear Pink'
Emma D'Arcy, lily james, julia garner
Here Are All the Hair Changes You Might Have Missed on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet
11/8/97 Los Angeles, CA. Supermodels Helena ChristEnsen and Tatjana Patitz taping a public service announcement for "A Very Special Christmas 3" compilation album.
The Fashion World Pays Tribute to Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Following Her Death at 56
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Brad Pitt Debuts New, Shorter Haircut at Golden Globes 2023 
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rihanna Shines Bright Like All the Diamonds as She Makes Her Golden Globes Debut with A$AP Rocky
Niecy Nash Fangirls Over Rihanna at Golden Globes 2023: 'I Dressed Up as You for Halloween'
Niecy Nash Fangirls Over Rihanna at Golden Globes 2023: 'I Dressed Up as You for Halloween'
Billy Porter attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Billy Porter Honors His Game-Changing Tuxedo Gown at the 2023 Golden Globes — This Time in Fuchsia!
Angela Bassett arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy in Head-to-Toe Bling at the 2023 Golden Globes
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez Brings High-Fashion Drama to Golden Globes Red Carpet in Show-Stopping Valentino Look
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Gwen Stefani arrives to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019.
Gwen Stefani Fuels Controversy After Saying 'I'm Japanese' While Addressing Cultural Appropriation
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Channels Her 'Little Mermaid' Character in Dreamy New Bikini Snaps
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Honors Wife Nicola Peltz Beckham on Her 28th Birthday: 'I Love You So So Much'
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Honors Wife Nicola on Her 28th Birthday: 'I Love You So So Much'