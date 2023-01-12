Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign

Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A

s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat.

"phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also shared the announcement on their social media account writing, "Crushing hearts and snappin' necks ❤️‍🔥 #XXSavageX."

The sexy Instagram announcement comes just days after the release of the limited-edition 17-piece Savage X Fenty Game Day collection in honor of Rihanna's upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Some of the sporty drop pieces include a two-tone jersey and a cheeky t-shirt that reads, "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever," with a photo on the inside of the shirt of Rihanna in a football helmet.

The singer most recently showcased her eye for fashion on Tuesday in an all-out ballgown moment as she made her Golden Globes debut.

Nominated for best original song alongside Tems, Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler for her work on "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, she attended the Golden Globes ceremony alongside her boyfriend and father of her child A$AP Rocky, in a ruched black gown.



The gorgeous dress featured velvet bustier details, matching velvet gloves, and a voluminous velvet wrap cape with puff sleeves. Rihanna wore Cartier diamonds, including a drop diamond necklace, a bejeweled Roger Vivier clutch, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels to finish the look.