Rihanna Continues Instagram Fashion Show with New Video in Tiny Jean Shorts

Rihanna deserves to take a bow for her latest Insta-worthy fashion ensemble.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner shared a striking selfie video on her Instagram Story Thursday night, during which she poses in tiny jean shorts, heels, and a sexy red see-through top.

Before the end of the clip, Rihanna struts toward the mirror, commanding the camera as she rocks the denim short-shorts inside what appears to be a walk-in closet, stocked with handbags and outfits presumably for future show-stopping looks.

Placing one hand below her waist as the other holds her phone, the all-too-brief video ends with a close-up shot of the star feeling herself and the music in the background.

This post comes just days after Rihanna turned heads with a barefooted slow-motion strut video, wearing a black bikini, sunglasses and a flowing sheer robe surrounded by a sunny, tropical backdrop.

Now with more than 12 million views, that post elicited praise from fellow celebrities.

Actress Jameela Jamil joked in the comment section, writing, “You killed us, and now we are all dead.” Zoë Saldana also complimented Rihanna on her look, writing “You are beautiful!”

Rihanna debuted her Fenty Beauty line two years ago, since expanding the brand to lingerie, and expressing her desire to see her creations on all types of bodies.

“Of course we have our fit models, which is the standard size from factories,” she told E! News in June. “But then I want to see it on my body. I want to see it on a curvy girl with thighs and a little bit of booty and hips — and now I have boobs that I never had before!”