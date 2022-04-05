Rihanna Wore a $38 Bra Top from the Maternity Brand Meghan Markle and Jenna Dewan Are Fans of Too

Rihanna being Rihanna recently put her tummy on full display in a bra-and-overall outfit that she wore while out and about in Los Angeles — but she didn't wear her overalls as, well, normal overalls. Wait, what? Okay, hear us out. Instead of fully zipping (or buttoning) the one-piece, RiRi simply tied her overalls at her waist, exposing both her growing bump and a simple black bra top that's already selling out — and currently marked as pre-order, with an expected ship date of April 13 — probably because of this Rihanna sighting.