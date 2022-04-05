Rihanna Wore a $38 Bra Top from the Maternity Brand Meghan Markle and Jenna Dewan Are Fans of Too
Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty
It doesn't take an expert to see that Rihanna has been slaying the maternity fashion game. All of her outfits have been nothing short of showstopping — and there's no doubt that she's totally changing the art of pregnancy dressing forever. All that to say, prepare to see more fully-exposed baby bumps this year and beyond.
Rihanna being Rihanna recently put her tummy on full display in a bra-and-overall outfit that she wore while out and about in Los Angeles — but she didn't wear her overalls as, well, normal overalls. Wait, what? Okay, hear us out. Instead of fully zipping (or buttoning) the one-piece, RiRi simply tied her overalls at her waist, exposing both her growing bump and a simple black bra top that's already selling out — and currently marked as pre-order, with an expected ship date of April 13 — probably because of this Rihanna sighting.
We, like most people, love a good bra when we see one, and this Rihanna-approved find, from celebrity-loved brand Hatch, checks all the boxes. Its ultra-soft, second-skin feel is all because of its cotton-blend fabric that's breathable, lightweight, and so comfy, you'll be able to sleep in it. It also has a flattering ballerina neckline that's great for nursing, plus a wire-and hardware-free design, which means there's absolutely no digging or poking — you know, all that annoying stuff we hate about bras.
Unsurprisingly, people can't stop raving about this bra and the consensus is clear: The Skin to Skin Bra is worth the hype, and it's so soft to the touch, you won't be able to tell you're wearing one. Bingo! As one shopper so succinctly puts it: "This is my favorite bra. I cannot get enough of [it]."
Shop the Rihanna-approved bra for yourself. It might even make you fall in love with bras again (gasp, we know!)
