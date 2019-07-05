Rihanna Makes a Statement with Fenty 'Immigrant' Shirt on Fourth of July After Calling Out Trump

Image zoom Splash News

Rihanna is once again making a political statement with fashion.

On Thursday, the star, 31, was spotted arriving back home in her native Barbados and commemorated the Fourth of July holiday wearing a T-shirt from her Fenty collection with the word “Immigrant” on the back.

Also printed on the front of the shirt, which is a part of her second Fenty collection and is now sold out, were the word’s origin and definition.

RiRi first debuted the “Immigrant” shirt on Instagram in June, along with the caption: “hey 👋🏿 @realdonaldtrump.”

Her message was seemingly a response to the president’s controversial immigration policy and his announcement about delaying the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids. “At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!” Trump tweeted on June 23.

Rihanna recently revealed why she chose “Immigrant” to be emblazoned on her design, telling The Cut: “For me, it’s a prideful word.”

“To know that you can come from humble beginnings and just take over whatever you want to, dominate at whatever you put your mind to. The world becomes your oyster, and there’s no limit,” she explained.

“Wherever I go, except for Barbados, I’m an immigrant. I think people forget that a lot of times. I think they see Rihanna the brand. But I think it’s important for people to remember, if you love me, everyone out here is just like me. A million Rihannas out there, getting treated like dirt,” the singer said.

Ahead of the American holiday, Rihanna also proudly repped her home region with a hat.

“Reppin 🇧🇧 and the whole #WestIndies,” she captioned a selfie on Instagram, along with a flag emoji of Barbados.