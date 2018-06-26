Rihanna Named a New Fenty Beauty Eyeliner After One of Her Most Epic Twitter Clapbacks Ever

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Rihanna puts a ton of thought into everything related to Fenty Beauty — including the product names. Case in point: Take an extra-close look at the ones the star selected for her newest launches — hitting stores July 6 — and you may notice an amazing reference to one of her most legendary social media clapbacks ever.

Rihanna fan account @badgalmunaa was quick to notice, and shared her findings with the rest of the Fenty fanatics on Twitter.

“I can’t believe I almost missed this lmao @fentybeauty is beyond legendary,” the account wrote alongside a screenshot of the new Fenty Beauty black liquid liner, which the makeup mogul named “Cuz I’m Black.”

I can’t believe I almost missed this lmao @fentybeauty is beyond legendary pic.twitter.com/43PdIYvoPn — Rapanna (@badgalmunaa) June 25, 2018

Longtime fans of Rihanna will likely recall the story behind the liner’s name. Back in 2011, an online hater tweeted, “Why does her hair look so nappy?” in response to the singer’s then newly released cover art for her single, “Man Down.”

RiRi’s response quickly became one of the most epic celebrity comebacks ever.

“Cuz I’m black bitch!!!!” Rihanna replied on Twitter. And seven years later, an eyeliner name was born.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup line, which includes everything from an inclusive 40-shade foundation range, lipsticks, eye shadow palettes, makeup brushes and more, became an instant hit since its launch last fall.

“It seemed like it would have been extremely difficult but I love everything that I do. I love fashion, I love makeup and I love giving back so it never felt like work,” she said when the brand first launched. “It just felt like exciting times, moving through it, non-stop of course but I enjoy it.”

Among her latest additions to her line are an eye shadow primer, liquid liner, two eye shadow brushes and a new eye shadow palette, all launching next week.