Rihanna is all about out Rihanna-ing herself in the name of fashion. And the singer proved just that on Monday when she stepped out at the 2017 Crop Over festival in Barbados in one of her most extravagant ensembles to date.

Before heading out to the festival, the superstar flaunted her head-turning look: a bra covered in sparkling iridescent crystals, a matching jeweled thong, bands of leg jewelry, and Diamond Girl Fishnets by d.bleu.dazzled. But despite all that glitter, those details were the most tame aspects of her outfit. Rih paired her lingerie with massive hot pink, green and turquoise feathered wings — and of course, her new bright turquoise hair to pull the whole look together.

Rihanna/Snapchat

The star completed her look with a bedazzled forehead, a cascading crystal necklace and a matching head-piece.

RELATED PHOTOS: Rihanna’s Riskiest Outfits Ever

In years past, Rihanna has attended the festival in similar heavily-embellished, cleavage-baring ensembles.

Sandy Pitt/Splash News Online; PRIMADONNA/GEMAIRA/Splash News Online; Islandpaps/Splash News Online

In 2015, the star sported a crystal bra that barely covered her nipples, paired with a turquoise headdress. And before that, she also went for equally revealing looks, with a white-and-silver themed look in 2014, and a red-and-gold look in 2013.

What’s your favorite look from the star? Sound off in the comments below.