Rihanna originally got the camo-print shark body art on her ankle back in 2016 as an apparent nod to her then-beau Drake — who had a matching tattoo on his forearm

Rihanna Appears to Have Covered Up the Matching Shark Tattoo She Got with Ex Drake in 2016

Rihanna appears to have covered up some old body art with some new ink.

After her Wednesday outing in New York City with boyfriend A$AP Rocky (during which she rocked a bright-pink slip dress), fans noticed that she seemed to have concealed the camo-print shark tattoo she got back in 2016, which her then-beau Drake had a matching version of on his forearm.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now on her left ankle - where the shark tattoo was originally - is a crown, visible above the top strap of her open-toe heel earlier this week.

For the evening, the 33-year-old singer also channeled some early-2000s vibes by pairing her dress with a fuzzy pink bucket hat, Dior beaded necklace, white bag and glossy pink lip.

Rihanna Tattoo Credit: Bang Bang Tattoo Instagram; Richard/Cesar/TheBigShotApp/Shutterstock

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Fans flocked to social media to both express their appreciation and air their grievances over the artist's new tattoo, with one saying, "Y'all Rihanna covered Drake's shark tattoo and i am simply NOT okay."

"Rihanna covered up the matching tattoo she had with drake lmao don't nobody feel my pain i promise," another tweeted.

The camo-shark body art represented a significant milestone at the time for Rihanna and Drake, 34, who dated on and off from 2009 to 2016. The tattoo appeared to be inspired by the stuffed animal the rapper held in a photo he posted, congratulating his then-sweetheart on the night of the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Just days after Rihanna first debuted her shark ink in September of that year, the Canadian rapper appeared to have the exact same tattoo on his right forearm during the New Orleans show of his Summer Sixteen tour.

drake_rihanna.jpg Drake (L); Rihanna | Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna Reveals She and Drake "Don't Have a Friendship Now" as She Opens Up About New Boyfriend

Meanwhile, Rihanna's new man has love on the brain. A$AP recently told GQ that the "Umbrella" hitmaker is the "love of my life" and "the one" in the magazine's June/July 2021 cover story.

"[Life is] so much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," said the "Wild for the Night" rapper, 32.

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he added.