"It's the ignorance for me!" the Fenty Skin founder and self-confessed skincare junkie said in response to one person who implied that sunscreen should not be used in the winter

Rihanna Claps Back at Instagram User Who Questions Her Use of SPF: 'You Gon Have Wrinkles!'

Rihanna doesn’t mess around when it comes to her skincare routine.

On Monday, a social media user seemingly questioned why the singer-turned-entrepreneur is still promoting her Fenty Skin moisturizer-sunscreen hybrid — even though summer is over — and the 32-year-old star had the most epic response.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“it’s winter now,” the person commented under an Instagram photo of Rihanna posing in a bucket hat, a lace bra and freshly-applied Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35; fentybeauty.com) with the caption, “just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!”

Image zoom Rihanna/Instagram

As a beauty brand owner and self-confessed skincare junkie, the Grammy winner was quick to clap back about the importance of protecting yourself from harmful UV Rays all year long.

“it’s the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think spf seasonal! But continue," she wrote.

The comment has since garnered replies from hundreds of Instagram users who agreed that SPF is an essential part of any skincare routine — and loved her blunt response.

"@badgalriri 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 spf is a must," one person said. "It's the "But continue " for me 😩😩"a second added.

"this is why we will always stan 😂😂😂" someone else joked.

In July, head of the highly-anticipated Fenty Skin launch, Rihanna admitted she wasn't always aware of the consequences of not wearing sunscreen during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

“Growing up on an island, you’re exposed to the sun every day. So you always thought that SPF was a tourist thing, and especially not for Black people,” she told the outlet. “I have learned the hard way, because over time the sun wasn’t that kind to my skin and my skin was not that resilient. So I started to have hyperpigmentation in certain areas.”