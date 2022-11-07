Rihanna Channels 'Mother Nature' in 'Savage X Fenty Vol. 4' : 'My First Real Thing Since Baby'

The superstar — who welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May — tells PEOPLE that her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show will be the "one to beat"

Published on November 7, 2022 10:30 AM
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Rihanna. Photo: Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Art imitates life in Rihanna's upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show.

In the show — which premieres Nov. 9 on Prime Video — the superstar, 34, tells PEOPLE she appears in the "Mother Nature section," a fitting area for a new mom.

"I'm looking forward to [people seeing] it," says Rihanna, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May. "It's my first real thing that I've done since I had the baby, work-wise."

Filmed in Los Angeles in October, the show came before Rihanna released her new song, "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Oct. 28. Even though it's the fourth showcase of her Savage X Fenty designs, she says "every single show" feels as special as the first.

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she says. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."

In this image released on November 8, dancers are seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Amongst the new "characters" featured in the show this year are stars like Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, Maxwell, Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and Zach Miko.

"This show is obnoxious," Rihanna says with a laugh. "This one takes the cake. This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we've ever done. It's huge."

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Date Night on Red Carpet of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere

Since it was filmed outside, "we're literally in the middle of nature," she says. "We lit up the mountains and forests — and we even hired snake wranglers. In the end, it is going to be so beautiful when you see it."

The follow-up to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3, the show will feature Rihanna's latest Savage X Fenty styles, a mix of lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, men's and — for the first time ever — sport. As always, the line is focused on inclusivity, with bra sizes ranging from 30-46 in bands and A-H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H).

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video
Rihanna. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty / Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Asked whether she plans to showcase some of her new Savage X Fenty looks in her highly anticipated 2023 Super Bowl headlining show, she says, "Whether you see it or not, Savage will be on the body, girl!"

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 airs Nov. 9 on Prime Video.

