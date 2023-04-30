Rihanna Rocks Chanel — and Puts Baby Bump on Full Display — Ahead of 2023 Met Gala

Rihanna needs to "Take a Bow" after her latest look!

The music superstar, 35, stepped out in New York City this weekend decorated in Chanel — including a cropped faux-fur jacket and a pair of "CC" logo glasses.

As Vogue notes, the outfit borrowed pieces from Chanel's fall 1994 collection just days before the 2023 Met Gala.

The decision to wear the look may be something of a Met tease, as the collection was designed by Karl Lagerfeld, who will be honored at this year's event.

"Not even Monday," Riri captioned a collection of outfit pictures on Twitter and Instagram, noting that she's already a few steps ahead of the Met this year.

In the photos, the Fenty Beauty founder wears a fuzzy white Coperni dress, Amina Muaddi heels and a Benny Andallo faux fur hat to tie in with those Chanel pieces, Vogue reports.

Posing for the camera, the Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner holds her baby bump and shows the look from all angles — including an outsider's perspective with paparazzi-style pics shared to Instagram.

If Rihanna does come through Monday wearing Chanel, it'll mark her first Met Gala appearance since her 2021 gown and Balenciaga beanie, and before that, her beaded mini-dress, cape, and miter by John Galliano that she wore to the 2018 Gala.

This year's Met Gala is officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," as the theme honors the famed German fashion designer who died in February 2019 at the age of 85.

Organizers of the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit announced the theme back in September 2022, showcasing 150 of Lagerfeld's most notable outfits from his years with brands like Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

Throughout the week, Riri has been photographed in New York in all types of maternity looks, including a casual but chic outfit Monday that included an oversized brown fur coat, baggy blue jeans and a pair of chunky work boots.

Rihanna also accessorized her look with a chain necklace with a heart locket and a navy New York Yankees baseball cap.

Later in the week, she was spotted getting into an SUV, looking perfectly comfortable in a brown zip-up jacket, bright white sneakers and blue wash straight-leg jeans. She also styled that outfit with black sunglasses and a shoulder bag.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE following the Super Bowl, where she revealed a baby bump during the halftime show in a head-to-toe red outfit. At the time, a second source told PEOPLE that she was "super excited to confirm" her pregnancy during her big moment.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went," said the insider. "She felt great about performing again."

Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky welcomed their son last May, and have continued to dress him just as cool as his parents.

Earlier in April, Rihanna shared an adorable snap of her 10-month-old son on Instagram, featuring the back of his Fendi leather jacket as he stands up on a booth seat. The trendy jacket read "Trouble" on the back and included a large Fendi logo, which he wore with blue jeans and little white socks.