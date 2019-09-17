Rihanna Wore a $1,140 Camo Cardigan to the Airport — and We Found 5 Lookalikes for Way Less

Image zoom DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Rihanna knows a thing or two about strutting the (airport) runway in style!

Hot off the heels of her successful New York Fashion Week show that featured models like Cara Delevingne and the Hadid sisters in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, the singer is now jetting off to Seoul for her Fenty Beauty masterclass — but not before sharing her bad-girl-meets-comfy-chic airport look.

Like the rest of us, Riri knows airport fashion is all about comfort, which is why she opted for a $1,140 oversized knit camo cardigan from Miu Miu, a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag, and a pair of Bottega Veneta padded sandals. While her no-pants look turned heads, it was her camo cardigan that truly caught our attention. Why? Because camo is having a fashion moment, and there’s no sign it’s going away anytime soon. But if you’re not sure how to add it to your wardrobe, a cardigan is the perfect place to start.

Not only is it a quintessential transitional piece between seasons (and one of the fall’s hottest trends), but it’s also an easy way to incorporate the camo print into your fall wardrobe. If you’re not feeling bold enough to wear it with no pants like Rihanna, the versatile pattern is easy to pair with those basic neutral pieces or even with a pop of color.

Of course, Rihanna’s designer sweater costs a whopping $1,140, but we found five camo cardigan lookalikes that are just as cute — starting at only $28. With sweater weather right around the corner, now’s the perfect opportunity to get in on the trend. Thanks for the inspiration, Riri!

