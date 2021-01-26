Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The singer teamed her mesh skirt, bralette and gloves set with a deep purple lip shade and the business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle in the sexy clip

Rihanna Continues to Make a Case for the Mullet in Her Latest Savage x Fenty Lingerie Video

If there's anyone who can pull off a mullet, it's Rihanna.

The multi-hyphenate star debuted the polarizing hairstyle in 2013, then brought it back in 2020 ahead of her Savage x Fenty show, and this week, she made it clear that the shaggy 'do — which has made a comeback in recent years, thanks to Rihanna and other trendsetters including Miley Cyrus, Cara Delevingne and Halsey — is here to stay.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Monday, the singer posted an incredibly sexy video of herself dancing in her own Savage x Fenty lingerie, from the new Valentine's Day collection, with the caption, "Cupid could NEVA! #ValentinesDayCountdown @savagexfenty." While there's no doubt that Rihanna's flawless face and famous curves are the star of the show here, fans couldn't help but notice her mullet (and give their mixed reviews) in the comment section.

"Take the mullet off 😭😭😭" one person wrote. "wats up with her hair lol," a second added.

Others seemingly love her daring '90s-inspired cut — and are amazed by the fact that she can pull it off. "Good evening to Rihanna's mullet only," a fan said, with someone else writing, "ofc @badgalriri looks good even with a mullet😩🔥"

Image zoom Credit: Rihanna Instagram

"Getting a mullet ASAP," a third person joked.

In November, the singer took us right back to 2013 New York Fashion Week where she first debuted the choppy mullet when she stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica rocking the business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle.

Image zoom Credit: Rihanna Instagram

She teamed her 2020 version of her iconic hairstyle with a vintage Pantera marijuana leaf-printed tee, flare green and white pants, strappy Fenty pumps, oval-shaped sunglasses and a bright fuchsia lipstick.

Rihanna also donned the '80s hairstyle in a teaser video for her Savage x Fenty lingerie show, which aired on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 2. In the clip, the entrepreneur is shown from behind before looking over her shoulder and smiling at the camera — all the while, her jet-black hair cut short on the front and sides and long in the back is on full display.