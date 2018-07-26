Rihanna Flaunts Her SavagexFenty Bra and a Brand New Bob Haircut

Rihanna/Instagram

Rihanna is a total hair chameleon. She’s experimented with almost every style from bright blue hues to super long strands, and everything in between. And now, just in case you needed more inspiration from the star, she’s is coming through with the look you’ll definitely be asking your hairstylist for during your next appointment: a short, side-swept bob that’s just as chic as it is classic.

The singer and beauty guru revealed her new cropped look on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, as she showed off a bra from her SavagexFenty lingerie line. Rihanna bobbed her head back and forth in a boomerang as she played with the ends of her hair, revealing the bra and her new cut.

“Summertime flexin in my Candy Apple Red from #OnTheRed @savagexfenty,” she captioned the shot of herself in a bright red bra. The star paired the look with a pair of periwinkle cat-eye sunglasses and a glossy lip.

And while she’s been sporting long hair in recent weeks, it’s not the only time she’s gone shorter lately. The star showed off a shoulder-grazing lob back in April, and a chest-length cut last month. But if this cut is here to stay, we’re here for it.