Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Talk Skincare, Their Beauty Icons and More in Candid New Video

After launching her gender-neutral skincare line, Fenty Skin, Rihanna opens up about why she wants to see even more representation in the beauty industry

Rihanna shared all her skincare secrets in a cute Vogue video shot with close friend and rapper A$AP Rocky.

Since Rihanna, 32, tapped A$AP Rocky, 31, to model in her debut Fenty Skin campaign, the duo asked each other rapid-fire questions about everything from what they first notice in a person (for RiRi, it's the skin and smile) to the ways they care for their complexion.

"My skin type if just as complicated as men are," Rihanna jokingly said when A$AP Rocky asked about her skin type. "Y'all always try to say women are complicated [but] it's y'all!"

The Fenty Skin founder went on to explain how all the ways her skin journey has transformed over the years. "Started from acne for sure all the way to sensitivity and melasma and being a Black woman with not knowing I need to use SPF. I've learned a lot," she said.

When Rihanna asked the rapper what his own skin is like, he cheekily answered: "Handsome."

The Fenty founder got candid about the things she wishes she could change about the beauty industry. "I wish the leaders of the beauty industry were a more diverse set of pioneers who have not just experienced the culture but have experienced a negligence in the industry whether it comes to their skin tone or skin type. I feel like there's so many voids to be filled and we will only know that by the pioneers that have experienced those voids, and the lack of their representation in the industry," Rihanna said.

A$AP Rocky agreed and echoed Rihanna's sentiment in another Q&A video the duo did for GQ. "I wish it was more versatility, diversity, obviously you know," he said. "I think it's kinda trying to evolve especially with a person like yourself. But I do wish that there was way more versatility."

In their videos, they also discussed how A$AP Rocky never felt like he had a male beauty icon growing up because the concept hasn't typically been instilled in men from a young age. However, Rihanna's trying to change that with her gender-neutral, inclusive products from Fenty Skin.

"Men love their skin and they take care of it but they feel obligated almost to only use products that are for men because anything beyond that seems like it's just too feminine," Rihanna said.

The star said that most of what she and her siblings have learned about beauty and skincare comes from their mom. "My entire concept of beauty came from her. I wanted to dress like her. I wanted to look like her. I wanted to do my hair like her. I wanted to do my makeup like her," Rihanna said.