Rihanna Rocks Bangs as She Supports A$AP Rocky at His Mercer & Prince Event in New York City

It wouldn't be a New York Fashion Week without Rihanna.

On Friday night, the music superstar and fashion icon attended her partner A$AP Rocky's Mercer & Prince event, rocking a black dress and matching bag. Rocky, who was by her side throughout, was decked out in baggy jeans, a white tee, and a red fitted cap, as he celebrated his new whiskey line. During other moments, the MC was seen wearing a multicolor crewneck, which complimented his pairing of chains.

Clips of the duo from the event went viral on Twitter over the weekend — one of which earned over 100,000 likes — as Rihanna stood beside the father of her newborn child and whispered something in his ear while he greeted attendees.

While it isn't clear what the two were discussing, the clip certainly gave fans a better look at details within the singer's look, which included a massive diamond necklace and some bangs. Rocky's chains included that of a Jesus piece and one that resembled a Lego mini figurine.

BACKGRID

Rihanna was also noticed heading to a hotel on Saturday in a different look entirely, which included a two-piece denim ensemble and bright yellow shades.

While Rihanna and Rocky have been stepping out with looks since she announced the birth of her first child in May, she also used that time to celebrate becoming the youngest billionaire on Forbes' list of the richest self-made women in the U.S.

At the time of publication in July, Rihanna was worth an impressive $1.4 billion, making the 34-year-old star the youngest woman to make the list, where she sat at No. 21. In Rihanna's case, Forbes gave her a self-made "score" of 10, meaning she "would need to have been born into poverty or the lower middle class, and faced adversity such as abuse, being left an orphan or forced to work low-paying jobs."

As for Rocky, he told Dazed magazine for the summer 2022 issue that his goal as a father was to "raise open-minded children," and to have a "cool kid with cool parents."

"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," Rocky said. " I actually love to watch cartoons – I've watched like Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."