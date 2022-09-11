Rihanna Rocks Bangs as She Supports A$AP Rocky at His Mercer & Prince Event in New York City

Rihanna and Rocky attended the New York Fashion Week event side-by-side in celebration of Rocky's new whiskey line

By
Published on September 11, 2022 05:23 PM
New York, NY - Rihanna did not come to play as she shows off her legs in a black corset mini dress. The Barbadian beauty and her beau ASAP Rocky have a wild night out at the launch of Mercer & Prince whiskey by ASAP Rocky in New York. Pictured: ASAP Rocky, Rihanna BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

It wouldn't be a New York Fashion Week without Rihanna.

On Friday night, the music superstar and fashion icon attended her partner A$AP Rocky's Mercer & Prince event, rocking a black dress and matching bag. Rocky, who was by her side throughout, was decked out in baggy jeans, a white tee, and a red fitted cap, as he celebrated his new whiskey line. During other moments, the MC was seen wearing a multicolor crewneck, which complimented his pairing of chains.

Clips of the duo from the event went viral on Twitter over the weekend — one of which earned over 100,000 likes — as Rihanna stood beside the father of her newborn child and whispered something in his ear while he greeted attendees.

While it isn't clear what the two were discussing, the clip certainly gave fans a better look at details within the singer's look, which included a massive diamond necklace and some bangs. Rocky's chains included that of a Jesus piece and one that resembled a Lego mini figurine.

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna did not come to play as she shows off her legs in a black corset mini dress. The Barbadian beauty heads to meet her beau ASAP Rocky at his Mercer & Prince whiskey event during NYFW in New York. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Rihanna was also noticed heading to a hotel on Saturday in a different look entirely, which included a two-piece denim ensemble and bright yellow shades.

While Rihanna and Rocky have been stepping out with looks since she announced the birth of her first child in May, she also used that time to celebrate becoming the youngest billionaire on Forbes' list of the richest self-made women in the U.S.

At the time of publication in July, Rihanna was worth an impressive $1.4 billion, making the 34-year-old star the youngest woman to make the list, where she sat at No. 21. In Rihanna's case, Forbes gave her a self-made "score" of 10, meaning she "would need to have been born into poverty or the lower middle class, and faced adversity such as abuse, being left an orphan or forced to work low-paying jobs."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for Rocky, he told Dazed magazine for the summer 2022 issue that his goal as a father was to "raise open-minded children," and to have a "cool kid with cool parents."

"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," Rocky said. " I actually love to watch cartoons – I've watched like Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."

Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Go For A Late Night Stroll At A Park In New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Early Morning Stroll Through N.Y.C. 3 Months After Welcoming Baby
*EXCLUSIVE* Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go for a late-night dinner date in NYC
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out for Dinner Date in New York City After Welcoming Baby Boy
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are spotted heading to dinner in NYC
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out in New York Following Rapper's L.A. Court Date
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna Sports Thigh-High Boots with Miniskirt on Night Out with A$AP Rocky
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Julia Fox attends the Elena Velez fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Chelsea Factory on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Julia Fox Brings Son Valentino to New York Fashion Week in Matching Attire
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky on His Hopes as a Father After Welcoming Baby with Rihanna: 'Raise Open-Minded' Kids
2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Lizzo Brings the High-Fashion Drama in Black Gown and Matching Lipstick at the 2022 VMAs
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
John Stamos
John Stamos Takes His Family Out in L.A., Plus Megan Thee Stallion, George Clooney, Taylor Swift and More
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Takes N.Y.C., Plus Mickey Guyton, Travis Barker, Charli XCX and More
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Has a Ball in Malibu, Plus Colin Farrell, the Williams Sisters, Eva Longoria and More
Jennifer Lopez wedding; Glam Squad; Bridal Shoes, Gift Bags
Get a Sneak Peek at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Details, from Her Shoes to the Gift Bags
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline
Bella Hadid Rocks '90's Fringe with her Bangin' New Hairstyle Bella Hadid's latest looks with bangs featured on her Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CejbU4xgJlZ/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/p/Cee-JvdNLXQ/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/p/CehC2Mfu8s0/?hl=en
Bella Hadid Rocks This '90s Look in Her Latest Fringe-Froward Hairstyle  
Madonna teeth grills on Jimmy Fallon
Madonna Responds to Critics of Her Grills: 'I Have Really Ugly Teeth'