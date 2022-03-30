Rihanna's Sweet New Charm Bracelet from A$AP Rocky May Hint at Their Baby's Due Date

Rihanna has been rocking some stop-and-stare outfits recently as she rih-defines maternity dressing in bump-baring looks like completely sheer ensembles and latex minis. She's also elevating her accessories game, recently adding a very sentimental piece to her collection thanks to boyfriend A$AP Rocky

While holding hands with boyfriend Rocky, 33, in West Hollywood last week, Rihanna, 34, accessorized a pale pink summer dress with a new and very special piece of jewelry — a charm bracelet with ten meaningful charms — each one symbolizing their romantic love story.

The bracelet — which the rapper bought from Annoushka in London the day before Rihanna's 34th birthday last month — is unique in its design as every single charm was chosen by Rocky at the U.K jewelry brand's concession in Liberty department store.

"He was so sweet and he was very specific that the charms had to be in the order that he had arranged them," Annoushka Ducas, founder of her eponymous line tells PEOPLE exclusively adding: "He wanted to know how each one worked, because all my charms move and open and do what you might expect and he was bowled over by that — I just think it's the most romantic gift."

Each charm on the 18-carat gold and diamond bracelet (valued at $51,991) was carefully chosen to represent something significant to the couple, who announced their pregnancy in January with the singer recently telling Elle magazine that she's in her third trimester.

Annoushka jewelry charm bacelet Rihanna A$AP ROCKY Credit: Courtesy Annoushka Jewelry

The evil eye is for protection, tulips represent new life and he absolutely loved the compass, he couldn't believe it worked and of course that's all about direction while the mermaid represents fertility."

Rocky also chose a green malachite lucky clover, a wild rose made with 111 blushed pink sapphires, a ruby and sapphire magic mushroom inspired by Alice in Wonderland (which spins) a gold bluebird locket (which features 153 stones including blue topaz, sapphire and black diamond), a gold love letter (which you can actually put a little handwritten letter inside!) and an emerald love locket which is the birthstone for May — perhaps a hint of their baby's due date.

"I'm so thrilled," says Ducas whose designs Rihanna has worn several times in the past. "On the cusp on becoming a mummy, I can't help feeling that some of those charms are to do with that."

It's not the only news-worthy piece of jewelry the singer has worn this week.

Earlier this week, she was asked about a prominent diamond ring on her left ring finger which has sparked engagement rumors although the singer has worn the same ring previously.

While the jeweler doesn't know if the bracelet was for her birthday or not, she hopes it stays in the family.