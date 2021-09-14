Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Most Stylish Moments Together
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are expecting their first child together, basically give a masterclass in fashion anytime they step out. Look back on some of the couple's best couple style moments
Parents-to-Be
In late January 2022, the couple announced they are expecting their first child as Rihanna showed off her baby bump during a romantic walk around NYC.
For the big reveal, A$AP Rocky bundled up in a denim jacket, while the fashion icon left her long pink parka unbuttoned over her bare bump, which was draped in jewels.
Keeping Cozy
During a dinner date in January 2022, the couple tried to shield themselves from the cold N.Y.C. weather by wearing fuzzy ensembles.
Hats a Cute Couple
The couple topped their statement jackets with low-key toppers for a date night in NYC in January 2022. The rapper wore neutral colors and Rihanna paired her bright red jacket with matching lipstick.
Hearts Racing
The two showed off their sporty style during an outing in NYC in December 2021. While Rihanna wore a full black tracksuit paired with white sunglasses, A$AP Rocky opted for just a red track jacket paired with jeans.
A Second Coat
On Sept. 13, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were last to arrive at the 2021 Met Gala — and they were totally worth the wait. The two donned coordinating comforter coats before kissing on the carpet and heading into the gala. But it's not the first time they've been sartorial spirit animals: take a look back at some of their best style moments together.
Flashy and Fuzzy
In July 2021, the dynamic duo sported complementary looks featuring luscious furs in the form of a trapper hat for Rocky and a cropped jacket for RiRi.
Out and About
In their July 2021 music video shoot, the couple donned fashion-forward looks that featured mostly leather for Rihanna and a monochromatic jacket and pants set topped off with a trucker hat for Rocky.
Casual Tee
In a more casual, yet still edgy, moment in Miami in July 2021, the two sported white T-shirts that were easy yet cool.
Diamond Ball Glitz
At RiRi's 5th Annual Diamond Ball in 2019, the then-rumored couple chatted animatedly, her in a sleek black gown and him in a streetwear-centric look.
Freshly Formal
The stars are known for creating a statement regardless of the occasion. These ensembles from the two — worn to The Fashion Awards (of course!) in London in 2019, before they even confirmed their relationship — proved that there are no rules when it comes to formality for this pair.
Serving on the Front Row
Doesn't our charming couple look so chic? The two donned a more elegant set of outfits that reflected a relaxed form of suiting on Rihanna and a more traditional idea of a suit on Rocky at a 2018 fashion show in Paris.
Performance Chic
In this throwback photo from when the artists first collaborated, at the 2012 VMAs, their fashion choices reflected their aesthetics at the time: grungy yet with a certain refinement that only A$AP and Rihanna can bring.