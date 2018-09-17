Rihanna Lights Up the Cover of Allure's Best of Beauty Issue — See the Funky Photoshoot

Rihanna has been a music and fashion icon for years — and now she’s officially a beauty icon, too.

The pop star, 30, was just featured on the cover of Allure magazine’s Best of Beauty issue, a coveted spot she secured thanks to the launch of her inclusive makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, inspired by her birth name, in 2017. The company earned the loyalty of consumers who had previously struggled to find foundations that matched their skin tones.

The feature story, published Monday, features five thank-you notes to the “Love on the Brain” singer penned by women who’ve felt moved by her work in some capacity, including writer Ashley Ford and model Slick Woods.

For the photo shoot, Rihanna sports an eclectic range of clothing and makeup, from bold blue eyeshadow to glitter on her lips and tongue, from silver gloves to a yellow and brown plaid overcoat.

Another major contribution of the musician is her annual Diamond Ball, which she hosted this past Thursday in New York City. As always, her event brought out a number of high-profile guests, including Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Trevor Noah, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, A$AP Rocky and many more.

“It’s a big deal to have everybody come out, and every year, it’s more people and more people call and ask to buy a table or a ticket,” Rihanna told PEOPLE. “It means a lot and it feels good to have a foundation and a ball like this that is respected and that people want to come back over and over again and donate every single year.”

The ball raises money for the Clara Lionel Foundation, which is in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The Clara Lionel Foundation supports and funds global education, health and emergency response programs and also engages in advocacy with the goal of improving the quality of life for young people around the world.