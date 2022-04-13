Rihanna Stepped Out Wearing Pink Jeans, and Now We Suddenly Have the Urge to Wear Colored Denim Again
Photo Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock
On Tuesdays, Rihanna wears pink. So now we're wearing pink on Tuesdays.
Mean Girls reference aside, we know she loves to break conventional fashion boundaries, especially when it comes to her maternity style. After the Fenty Beauty founder, 34, announced she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, she's been serving some very memorable bump-baring looks — and her latest 'fit is a major blast from the past.
The multi-hyphenate stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a brown jacket over an $800 bubblegum pink cotton-terry bralette with a coordinating pair of distressed, low-rise denim. Her jeans are giving us Y2K vibes, from the below hip cut down to the pastel wash.
"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.' I'm sorry — it's too much fun to get dressed up," she said in an interview with Vogue for the May cover story. "I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."
"Fun" is the perfect word to describe RiRi's latest choice of denim. Sure, you've got your staple blue jeans, but a pink pair might just be the pop of color your wardrobe is missing for spring. Back in the mid-2000s, celebrities like Hilary Duff, Britney Spears, Irina Shayk, and Diane Kruger were spotted in the rosey-colored pants, which seem to have all but disappeared until now thanks to Rihanna.
We're calling it now: Pink jeans are about to make a comeback, and Rihanna is just out here kick-starting the trend. Her pants are reportedly from Vetements and cost a cool $1,270, but this pair look practically identical sans the rips. There are also these $90 pink jeans from Free People that are a little more vibrant, but have the same low-rise cut and flare leg silhouette.
Scroll down to shop more pink jeans inspired by Rihanna's latest monochromatic look.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Free People Rolla's Classic Straight Jeans, $99–$109; freepeople.com
Buy It! Free People The Ragged Priest Low-Rise Baggy Jeans, $90; freepeople.com
Buy It! Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic High Rise Tapered Jean, $16.71–$49.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Mango Mid-Rise Wide Leg Jeans, $59.99; shop.mango.com
Buy It! Kut from the Kloth Connie Fab Ab High-Waist Raw-Hem Skinny Jeans, $92; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Sky-Hi Straight Pop-Color Workwear Jeans, $21 at checkout (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.gap.com
Buy It! Zara Low Rise Loose Jeans, $59.90; zara.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Everything You Need to Know About Lizzo's New Shapewear Line — Including What to Buy
- Rihanna Stepped Out Wearing Pink Jeans, and Now We Suddenly Have the Urge to Wear Colored Denim Again
- This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag Is on Secret Sale for 72 Hours Only
- One of Meghan Markle's Favorite Flats Just Got a Fresh Makeover for Summer — and You Can Get It on Sale