The Flattering One-Piece That Once Had a 10,000-Person Waitlist Just Got the Prettiest Makeover
Since its debut, the Summersalt Sidestroke swimsuit has built a pretty impressive resume — sold out 25 times in one year and racked up a 10,000-person waitlist being just two of the key highlights. There's something about the one-piece that has shoppers constantly eager to get their hands on it. Maybe it's the vibrant color block combinations, the impeccable boob support sans cups or padding, or the ultra-flattering design that enhances the waist and smoothes the tummy.
Whatever the reason, the Summersalt swimsuit has a long history of selling out. And now that the best-seller has gotten one of its prettiest makeovers to date, it's sure to be on its way out of stock again. The popular swimwear brand teamed up with Rifle Paper Co. to create a limited-edition capsule collection that'll have you dreaming of summer.
Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt The Seamless Sidestroke, $125; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com
Bright and fresh florals hand-illustrated by Rifle Paper Co. co-founder and CCO Anna Bond decorate some of the most-loved Summersalt silhouettes. Of course, we were most excited to see the one-shoulder maillot in the pretty new Sicily pattern, a bold design inspired by the high spirits and vibrant flora of Southern Italy. It's also available in a bikini style, with a soft V-neck top and mid-rise tie bottoms.
The second never-before-seen print, known as Lea, is reminiscent of the grasses, reeds, and flowers that grow in sandy dunes along the coast. It's emblazoned on the brand's flirty ruffle one-piece and its stunning wrap style swimsuit. You can shop styles from the collection at both Rifle Paper Co. and Summersalt, and there's even two additional cover-up styles exclusively on the swimwear company's website — a pair of breezy palazzo pants and a flowy wrap skirt that are available for pre-order.
Summersalt has quickly become known for its size-inclusive styles that are made from recycled materials. The brand has taken over 1.5 million measurements from 10,000 women to ensure the perfect fit for different body types. That's likely why it has garnered the attention of fashion influencers and stylish celebrities alike. Camila Mendes is a fan of the Sidestroke one-piece and Jennifer Garner wore the ruffle polka-dot swimsuit to the beach. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Gigi Hadid have also been spotted wearing Summersalt tops.
Swimwear from the collection comes in sizes 2 to 22, while cover-ups are available in XS to 2X. Considering the color block Sidestroke has been such a hit, we have no doubt the pretty new floral print version will sell out quickly.
Scroll down to shop the Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt swimwear collection before styles inevitably start swimming out of stock.
Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece, $125; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com
Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt The Ruffle Backflip, $125; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com
Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt The Wanderlust Bikini Top, $65; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com
Buy It! Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt The Tie Belt High Leg Mid Rise Bottom, $60; summersalt.com and riflepaperco.com
