The Flattering One-Piece That Once Had a 10,000-Person Waitlist Just Got the Prettiest Makeover

Since its debut, the Summersalt Sidestroke swimsuit has built a pretty impressive resume — sold out 25 times in one year and racked up a 10,000-person waitlist being just two of the key highlights. There's something about the one-piece that has shoppers constantly eager to get their hands on it. Maybe it's the vibrant color block combinations, the impeccable boob support sans cups or padding, or the ultra-flattering design that enhances the waist and smoothes the tummy.