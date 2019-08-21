Amazon Shoppers Love This $30 Denim Jacket So Much, They're Calling It 'Perfect'

Image zoom Amazon

Jean jackets are timeless. Even if there have been dalliances with stylistic iterations over the years (TBH, I’m missing the denim bomber look), a classic cut always comes back. Basically, a standard jean jacket is your old faithful and, while you may have been on and off for decades, you two will inevitably end up together.

Whether you like it or not, jean jackets are here to stay, so you better choose your life-long partner wisely. And Amazon shoppers are strongly pushing you toward this stretch denim jacket from Riders by Lee.

Image zoom

Buy It! Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Stretch Denim Jacket, $29.99; amazon.com

The classic, straight fit of the jacket is enhanced by a slight stretch that gives a little where you need it, flattering diverse body types. One reviewer, who titled her post “Flattering fit,” says, “I love this white denim jacket. I searched high and low for one at the mall but they were either raggedy or too boxy or too long or too short. This jacket has a very feminine cut and flatters my figure. It falls it just the right place on my torso.”

Another raves about her jacket in the weathered tone, explaining, “I adore this jacket! It fits perfectly. I like wearing the sleeves rolled up, but when I wear them down they are more than long enough and I have really long arms. This can be worn with dresses, jeans, whatever! It’s the perfect color.”

The 98 percent cotton and two percent spandex blend makes this denim piece comfortable and versatile, with happy customers commenting on how they can easily layer long sleeves or sweaters underneath the jacket on cooler days. The affordable wardrobe staple comes in six colors and washes, and Amazon shoppers are so happy with their initial purchases, many have ended up buying a second.

With numerous reviews featuring adjectives like “perfect,” “great,” “love,” and “flattering” in their headlines, it’s safe to say this $30 purchase has made many shoppers very happy — and what more can you ask for from a trusty ol’ denim jacket?