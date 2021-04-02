Martin captioned an Instagram photo of the design, "Tinta con movimiento," which translates to "ink with movement"

Ricky Martin Debuts Massive Leg Tattoo Spanning from His Kneecap to His Toes

Ricky Martin just added a new tattoo to his collection.

On Friday morning, the singer, 49, shared an Instagram post debuting a large wave design on his right shin that wraps around to his calf and spans from just below his kneecap all the way down to his toes. Martin captioned the black-and-white photo, "Tinta con movimiento," which translates to "ink with movement."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"@roxx_____ your vibes, your talent, your friendship," the Puerto Rican superstar added, tagging Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Roxx. "You are a legend!!! Thank you!"

Martin's fans and followers seemingly loved his new ink, leaving hundreds of heart eye and flame emojis in the comment section.

Roxx — who specializes in blackwork, mark making, dotwork and geometric style tattoos, according to his website — posted a color version of the same photo with the caption, "For a beautiful human, @ricky_martin thank you for all that you do for us in the LGBTQ+ community and with your foundation @rm_foundation... you are pure gold 🔥🔥🔥"

The head-turning tattoo comes after Martin debuted a drastic new look in January, revealing on Twitter that he bleached his beard.

"When bored, bleach," he captioned the photo, which only shows half of his face and the beach in the background.

Martin also posted the photo to Instagram, where he received several compliments on his new style, including from husband Jwan Yosef.

"Babaaaaa😍," Yosef, 36, commented on the photo.

Martin and Yosef share four children: 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, son Renn, 1, and daughter Lucia, 2 — all of whom can be his toughest critics, Martin jokingly told Access' Mario Lopez in November.

"They tell me, 'Dad, yesterday was better than today. What's going on with your singing?' They are very honest, and I appreciate it," Martin said. "[They say], 'I like the dance that you did yesterday. Today was a little bit weak, Dad.' This is what's happening in this house."

Martin has been hunkering down with his family in Los Angeles and Puerto Rico, after the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on his world tour alongside Enrique Iglesias and the release of a full-length album titled Movimiento.