Ricky Martin Debuts Bleached Beard: 'When Bored, Bleach'

The dad of four revealed his new look on social media

Ricky Martin's got a new look!

The singer, 49, posted a photo on Twitter Thursday, revealing that he'd bleached his beard.

"When bored, bleach," he captioned the photo, which only shows half of his face and the beach in the background.

Martin also posted the photo to Instagram, where he received several compliments on his new style, including from husband Jwan Yosef.

"Babaaaaa😍," Yosef, 36, commented on the photo.

Martin and Yosef share four children: 11-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, son Renn, 1, and daughter Lucia, 2 — all of whom can be his toughest critics, Martin jokingly told Access' Mario Lopez in November.

"They tell me, 'Dad, yesterday was better than today. What's going on with your singing?' They are very honest, and I appreciate it," Martin said. "[They say], 'I like the dance that you did yesterday. Today was a little bit weak, Dad.' This is what's happening in this house."

Martin has been hunkering down with his family in Los Angeles and Puerto Rico, after the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on his world tour alongside Enrique Iglesias and the release of a full-length album titled Movimiento.

The singer has been sharing glimpses into his family time, posting photos of his kids on social media.

In August, he told Out magazine that he and Yosef have talked about expanding their family via adoption.