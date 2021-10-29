The actress confessed she kept the dress inside a bag for 34 years before donning it for The View's Halloween episode on Friday

Ricki Lake Rewears Her Original Hairspray Dress for First Time Since Filming 1988 Movie: 'I Love It'

Welcome back, Tracy Turnblad!

Ricki Lake, who portrayed the iconic character in the original version of Hairspray in 1988, donned the black-and-white patterned dress and classic big hair she wore in the film for The View's musical-themed Halloween episode on Friday.

Lake, 53, told the hosts that the dress had been inside a bag "for 34 years."

"This is my original dress that I model, and wear it in the Hefty Hideaway [scene]," Lake confessed.

Lake said the last time she wore the dress was while filming the original movie.

"It's the one piece that I was able to keep and I had it in a bag and I've moved many times," the actress explained. "When you guys called, I was like, 'I have my original dress! I have not pulled it out of the bag.' And so, I love it."

Host Joy Behar asked, "Did they let you keep the wig?"

"The wig was my hair! That was all my hair!" Lake chuckled, adding that it "was never the same" after filming. "I'm grateful, I did what I had to do for this part!"

Taking on the role, Lake added, "changed my entire life."

"It opened every door for me," she said. "[Director] John Waters also mentored me in a way where I think I stayed really humble and grounded through these years."

Hairspray has been redone multiple times on Broadway and on the big screen since Lake's original performance more than three decades ago. Watching her character be played by another actress, she said, took some getting used to.

"It was weird seeing these iterations — the musical and someone else playing the role," the actress said. "But I'm honored. She's such a quintessential role model for the underdog and it was just so near and dear to my heart. And I'm just so happy that generations have loved this iconic show."

In 2002, Hairspray was turned into a Broadway musical. Marissa Jaret Winokur earned a Tony Award for her performance as Turnblad.