Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Fleece Robe Is ‘So Warm and Cozy’ They Wear It ‘Every Single Day’ 

If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that real clothes are overrated. Between the matching loungewear and pajama sets, we all wore our fair share of comfortable clothes while staying home. So if you’re searching for your next cozy purchase, we recommend checking out this plush fleece robe that shoppers can’t stop wearing.
With an average 4.7-star rating from over 6,000 customers, the Richie House robe is clearly a popular choice on Amazon. It’s made of a cozy fleece material that feels incredibly soft to the touch, and it features a shawl collar, waffle-textured detailing, a waist-cinching belt, and two oversized, “perfectly placed” pockets. Overall, Amazon shoppers love the comfy wrap so much they’re basically living in it — so it makes sense that it’s currently the retailer’s best-selling robe for women.
“This is SO SOFT and plush! It's basically like if someone took my favorite blanket and let me walk around the house with it draped over me (only without the dragging),” said a customer. “I was worried it wouldn’t keep its softness after washing, so I put off throwing it in the washer for a while, but I needn't have worried. I’ve washed it three times now, and it feels just as wonderful as before… As soon as I’m home for the day, I go find my robe and snuggle up in it. I even get some envious comments when people see how soft it is.”
The ultra-comfortable fleece robe is available in sizes S through XL and comes in dozens of colors ranging from neutrals to bright hues, so there are plenty of options to choose from — there are even some styles that come with a cozy hood. Customers especially love the mauve, a color that two people note appears “stunning” in person.
Even though the plush robe has an under-$45 price point, many reviewers were seriously impressed by its high quality and said “it’s worth every penny.” One wrote, “I got [this robe] for Christmas and have worn it every single day since. It’s so warm and cozy! [It’s a] must-have for cold mornings and evenings or just for lazy days at home.”
Based on how popular the Richie House Fleece Robe is, we recommend scooping one up ASAP. Considering how many shoppers say they’re stocking up on multiple, there’s no way of knowing if certain sizes or colors will sell out.
