The Comfy Basics Brand Celebrities Love Just Launched Its First-Ever Warehouse Sale — and Everything Is Under $50

Style trends may come and go (mostly thanks to TikTok these days) but wardrobe staples like well-cut tees, practical sweats, and cropped sweatshirts that fit just right above the waist are here to stay. Even celebrity-favored basics are more attainable than you might think, from Jennifer Garner's butt-lifting Spanx leggings to these Kate Middleton- and Ariana Grande-approved Superga sneakers. If you're looking to stock up on classic styles that A-listers love, there's a Fourth of July sale you won't want to miss.