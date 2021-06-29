The Comfy Basics Brand Celebrities Love Just Launched Its First-Ever Warehouse Sale — and Everything Is Under $50
Style trends may come and go (mostly thanks to TikTok these days) but wardrobe staples like well-cut tees, practical sweats, and cropped sweatshirts that fit just right above the waist are here to stay. Even celebrity-favored basics are more attainable than you might think, from Jennifer Garner's butt-lifting Spanx leggings to these Kate Middleton- and Ariana Grande-approved Superga sneakers. If you're looking to stock up on classic styles that A-listers love, there's a Fourth of July sale you won't want to miss.
Richer Poorer, the celeb-loved comfy basics brand worn by Kendall Jenner, Lucy Hale, and Olivia Munn, just launched its first-ever warehouse sale with beloved items marked down to less than $50. The brand tells PEOPLE that its Relaxed Crop Tee was seen on Jenner, Recycled Fleece Hoodie and Recycled Fleece Pants were worn by Munn, and Relaxed Long Sleeve Tee was seen on Hale — and they're all part of its Fourth of July sale.
Buy It! Richer Poorer Warehouse Sale, $6–$69; richerpoorer.com
Known for its top-rated fleece sweatshirt that had a 5,000-person waitlist at launch time, Richer Poorer is the under-the-radar label that fans of clean-cut basics from brands like Everlane and Entireworld will want to shop. The brand's Relaxed Cropped Tee gives the perfect boxy look for only $18 at the moment, while its fleece sweatshirt and hoodies are as little as $28. Many styles are selling out fast, so you won't want to hold out on grabbing your must-haves.
Tops and sweatshirts aren't the only things to buy from the Richer Poorer sale: Its buttery soft bralettes and underwear are discounted, too, with its best-selling Boxer Brief only $12 and Classic Bralette $20. Even the customer-favorite High Cut Briefs that reviewers call "dreamy yet stretchy" are currently only $14 — and thankfully still in stock in multiple colorways.
If you're shopping for a special guy in your life, Richer Poorer has a huge selection of men's clothing included in its warehouse sale that he'll surely love. Richer Poorer's sale is set to last through Wednesday, July 7, but it won't be surprising if things sell out before then (some sizes and colorways for the brand's best-sellers are already gone). Check out the 11 best styles to grab from Richer Poorer's comfy basics collection below, and don't miss your chance to get them on sale.
Related Items
Richer Poorer Women's Relaxed Crop Tee
Buy It! $18 (orig. $38); richerpoorer.com
Richer Poorer Women's Boxer Brief
Buy It! $16 (orig. $26); richerpoorer.com
Richer Poorer Women's Classic Bralette
Buy It! $20 (orig. $32); richerpoorer.com
Richer Poorer Classic Bralette
Buy It! $10 (orig. $32); richerpoorer.com
Richer Poorer Women's High Cut Brief
Buy It! $14 (orig. $26); richerpoorer.com
Richer Poorer Women's Recycled Fleece Classic Sweatpant
Buy It! $44 (orig. $72); richerpoorer.com
Richer Poorer Women's Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt
Buy It! $44 (orig. $72); richerpoorer.com
Richer Poorer Women's Everyday Tee
Buy It! $24 (orig. $40); richerpoorer.com
Richer Poorer Women's High Waist Brief
Buy It! $8 (orig. $22); richerpoorer.com
Richer Poorer Women's Night Knit Sleep Tank
Buy It! $28 (orig. $48); richerpoorer.com
Richer Poorer Women's Easy T-Shirt Dress
Buy It! $18 (orig. $58); richerpoorer.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
- The Comfy Basics Brand Celebrities Love Just Launched Its First-Ever Warehouse Sale — and Everything Is Under $50
- AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main Just Launched a Huge Fourth of July Sale — Up to 70% Off
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Tower Fan Is the 'Best Purchase for the Summer' - and It's Just $47
- These 'Super Smooth and Soft' High-Waisted Biker Shorts Are Up to 49% Off at Amazon