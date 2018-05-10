Get Your First Look at Richard Gere's New Wife Alejandra Silva's Wedding Dresses

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva may have tied the knot last month, but the couple has held back from sharing any photographs from the intimate celebration with the public. Luckily, now the Israeli designer behind Silva’s two wedding day dresses, Yaniv Persy, is giving us the first look at what the Spanish activist wore for their nuptials.

For Silva’s first ensemble, Persy channeled the 35-year-old’s feminine side.

“The first custom dress design is a solstice floral lace wedding gown with an empire waistline cut,” the designer says of her look. “It is very romantic and bohemian, yet elegant. It seamlessly balances the spiritual nature of the event alongside Alejandra’s femininity. We both thought it was a perfect choice – love at first sight.”



Yaniv Persy

Later on in the evening, Silva switched into another gown by Persy, which featured intricate Swarovski pearl beading.

“The second dress illustration is a hand embroidered gown with Swarovski pearls dangling like cherries to add movement to the dress – almost like a short fringe,” Persy says.

Yaniv Persy

“It is made of silk chiffon with fabric gathered at the hem to offer a more Spanish inspired take on a bohemian gown. We then highlighted her shoulders to add a modern element to such a romantic dress,” he continues.



The 68-year-old actor married Silva in a secret ceremony in April after first reconnecting in 2014 and dating since then, sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

“They’re so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together,” the source said.

After the private ceremony, Gere and Silva kept the celebration going by throwing a wedding party on Cinco de Mayo at Gere’s estate in Pound Ridge, New York in honor of their marriage.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty

This is Gere’s third marriage. He first married supermodel Cindy Crawford, who he was married to from 1991 to 1995. The actor later welcomed his only son, 17-year-old Homer, with his second wife, Carey Lowell. Lowell and Gere married in 2002 before a contentious divorce that was finalized in 2016 after separating in 2013.