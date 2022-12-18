'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Had Fake Designer Bags and Jewelry Found During Home Raid

Documents obtained by TMZ listed 30 counterfeit luxury bags and around 40 pieces of counterfeit luxury jewelry having been found

By
Published on December 18, 2022 05:07 PM
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Photo: Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty

Jennifer Shah, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star who plead guilty to her role in an alleged telemarketing scheme, had more than 30 counterfeit luxury bags and around 40 pieces of counterfeit luxury jewelry seized from her home in March 2021.

In a document obtained by TMZ, Shah's knockoff products were listed out — many of which came from China and were passed off as bags from Chanel, Balenciaga, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Gucci, Jimmy Choo and Fendi. The fake jewelry included imposters of Chanel, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Tiffany & Co., among other brands.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Jen Shah -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)
Chad Kirkland/Bravo

Shah, 49, was arrested in March 2021 alongside her assistant, Stuart Smith, for allegedly targeting people in a nationwide phone scam to defraud those over 55.

She was then charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering, before pleading not guilty in April 2021 and eventually switching her original plea of not guilty to guilty in July 2022.

Federal authorities shared an inventory of her items from the home raid after she agreed to forfeit $6 million and pay restitution of $9 million. As TMZ reports, actual designer products are also included in her items — potentially bringing down the extent of what she owes.

In Shah's sentencing submission requesting a short stint behind bars, the reality star's attorneys argued in part that the police presence at her home negatively affected her family. Her legal team claimed that one of her sons is "having nightmares" over the events of the day.

Elsewhere in the document obtained by PEOPLE, her lawyers ask the judge for a sentence of three years in prison — which is less than her plea deal sentencing range of between 11 and 14 years in prison under advisory guidelines.

Shah is expected to be sentenced in January. She faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

