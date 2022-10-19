Jen Shah is not only taking her lawyer's legal advice, but she's listening to her words of wisdom when it comes to beauty, too.

In this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen shares with the group that she's stopping botox injections per her attorney's direction.

"My lead trial attorney Priya [Chaudhry] said, 'I'm going to need you to not get botox,'" Jen tells some of the ladies during their cast trip in Scottsdale. "I'm like, What?'" she adds as castmate Heather Gay looks on in disbelief.

"She goes, 'When we were talking earlier, you were talking about something very emotional and you were crying but your face wasn't moving. I need your face to move!'"

The 49-year-old's case has been at the center of the drama on the show and in real life since she was arrested alongside her former assistant, Stuart Smith, in March 2021. Currently, the mom of two faces up to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

"Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on 'reality' television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah's 'first assistant,' allegedly generated and sold 'lead lists' of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss previously said in a press release.

"In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims' money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes."

Jen initially pled not guilty, but agreed not to appeal the decision if she is sentenced to "168 months [in] prison or fewer" — an amount that equates to 14 years. She also agreed to forfeit $6 million and pay restitution of $9 million. Her sentencing is currently scheduled for Nov. 28 in New York.

As Jen gets ready to take a red eye from Arizona to New York to prepare for her trial, she fills Heather, Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks in on what's to come.

"I had a full on anxiety attack this morning," Jen tells Meredith. "Because I have to actually fly to New York and I'm going by myself.

The ladies all traveled out west to get Jen's mind off of things, and they did get to have some fun before her trip to New York.

The night before Jen's departure, a member of her "Shah-Squad" make-up team gives the ladies a lesson in twerking. Heather had such a good time that she found herself waking up from a night's sleep in a pile of Milk Duds at 12pm the next day, trying to recount her argument with cousin Whitney Rose.

"What in the world?" Heather says while grabbing the chocolate candies off her bed, trying her best to recall details from the night before. "I woke up to a visual representation of how Whitney feels about our friendship right now. I fell asleep in a pile of Milk Duds. That is how that night ended," she confesses to Lisa, adding that she stayed up until 3am.

While the family members keep accusing one another of lying about their knowledge involving a rumor surrounding Lisa's marriage, the episode concludes with Lisa, Whitney, Heather and Meredith putting their differences aside and vow to have a drama-free rest of their trip as Jen heads back east to prepare for her trial that's a month away.

"I just try not to take anything for granted anymore and celebrate every day," Jen shares in a confessional. "What if I'm not here to celebrate next year? It's overwhelming."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 pm. ET on Bravo.