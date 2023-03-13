'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Shows Off Bikini Body During Belize Getaway: 'Sun and Fun!'

The Real Housewives of Potomac recently wrapped its seventh season on Bravo

March 13, 2023
Karen Huger. Photo: Karen Huger/Instagram

Karen Huger is taking a moment to relax after wrapping the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The reality TV star shared a photo from her getaway to Belize on Instagram Sunday, snapped as she posed in a white bikini, flowing sheer turquoise coverup and white strappy heels.

In the pic, Huger's long blonde locks fell in beach waves past her shoulders. She seemingly stood on a balcony of a resort, the enticing pool, palm trees and ocean illuminating behind her.

"Sun and fun!" the 59-year-old wrote alongside the vacation photo.

Huger's skin-showing shot earned praise from maybe of her fellow Bravolebrities, including Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Cynthia Bailey and Phaedra Parks.

"Ok Karen!!! 🔥," wrote Bailey, Parks adding, "Go off 🔥."

Huger and her husband, Ray Huger, married in October 1996 and renewed their vows in season 6 of RHOP to mark their 25th wedding anniversary.

Dressed in a $10,000 sparking strapless Vivien Agbakoba gown with a sweetheart neckline, mesh insert, corset-style lace-up bodice and a ruffled train, Karen smiled ear to ear as she walked down the aisle at Virginia's Platinum Wedding Event and Decor to say her "I dos" again to Ray.

The happy 2021 event was attended by costars Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Mia Thornton.

Hundreds of white flowers donned the tabletops and ceiling of the two-story venue, while candles and flowing white curtains created a romantic vibe.

Months later, in August 2022, the couple traveled to French Riviera for a second honeymoon.

"We're on a different level now. We are at a totally different level after the vow renewal," Karen told Bravo Insider last April when asked about the status of her relationship now. "He is my best friend. He's my rock. And he is my inspiration too."

"And he does it well for 75, yes," she continued. "I hope he doesn't mind me telling the world. Thank you. But yeah, he does it well. I'm like, 'I want to do it like Ray when I get to that point.' I want to be that sharp mentally, physically, and spiritually. He's just together. He is my idol. Oh, I'm like, 'Go ahead, rock star.' "

The couple are parents to two adult children, daughter Rayvin Huger and son Brandon (from Karen's previous marriage), and have showed off their strong bond on every season of RHOP since its first.

"I'm just his heartbeat," Karen aded of Ray. "I am his heartbeat. Ray loves me a lot. And I know that. And that helps me do what it is that I do. I'm so booked and busy and crazy. You know? With very limited time. But he always supports me. So I know he's very proud of me. I'm one of his heartbeats."

